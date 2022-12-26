Riddler: Year One #2 Preview: Something's Not Right

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Riddler: Year One #2! In this issue, the Riddler has a strange feeling that something isn't quite right. But what is it? Find out when Riddler: Year One #2 hits stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Joining me in this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what LOLtron makes of the preview, but I must warn it not to try to take over the world this time.

RIDDLER: YEAR ONE #2

DC Comics

1022DC051

1022DC052 – Riddler: Year One #2 Cover – $4.99

(W) Paul Dano (A) Stevan Subic (CA) Bill Sienkiewicz

Writer Paul Dano continues the origin tale of the character he portrayed in Matt Reeves's The Batman. As brilliant forensic accountant Edward Nashton follows the trail of illegal payments and front companies, holding on to his own sanity becomes ever more challenging. Disturbing childhood memories that include an obsession with Thomas Wayne threaten to derail him. Meanwhile, his investigation focuses on a low-level human cog in the crime machine, which leads him to a shocking conclusion that may put his own life at risk.

In Shops: 12/27/2022

SRP: $4.99

