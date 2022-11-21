Rituals, Records & Sugar In Silver Sprocket February 2023 Solicits

Silver Sprocket Press has a couple of Records to promote in their February 2023 solicits and solicitations, Golden Record one-shot by Rosemary Valero-O'Connell and a Secret History of Black Punk: Record Zero from Raeghan Buchanan. Throw in a Rituals one-shot by Nicole Goux and Sugar And Other Stories by Joy San, and that's a month worth of wonder.

GOLDEN RECORD ONESHOT (MR)

SILVER SPROCKET

DEC221647

(W) Rosemary Valero-O'Connell (A / CA) Rosemary Valero-O'Connell

A bilingual English/Spanish poetry magazine and autofiction chapbook lusciously written and illustrated by award-winning graphic novelist Rosemary Valero-O'Connell. An amalgamation of words and images brought together to become more than the sum of their parts, exploring the body as the site and host of all pleasure and pain. In Shops: Feb 15, 2023 SRP: 19.99

RITUALS ONESHOT (MR)

SILVER SPROCKET

DEC221648

(W) Nicole Goux (A / CA) Nicole Goux

In lush illustrations, artist Nicole Goux captures the sacred rites of getting ready to go out: the quiet before the party, the anticipation before the date, and the spiritual creation of self in the safe space of your inner sanctuary. In Shops: Feb 08, 2023 SRP: 12.99

SECRET HISTORY OF BLACK PUNK RECORD ZERO (MR)

SILVER SPROCKET

DEC221649

(W) Raeghan Buchanan (A / CA) Raeghan Buchanan

The Secret History of Black Punk is an illustrated roll-call for punk, post-punk, hardcore, no wave, and experimental bands from ground zero until now. A starting point for anyone curious, another reference for those who devour all genre-related things, or a cool artifact for them who already know. In Shops: Feb 01, 2023 SRP: 14.99

SUGAR AND OTHER STORIES ONESHOT (MR)

SILVER SPROCKET

DEC221650

(W) Joy San (A / CA) Joy San

An amoral creature ensures a girl's blood sugar stays up. A gory ritual creates a woman's perfect smile. An overworked wife is subsumed by violent fantasies. In this collection of short horror comics, Joy San masterfully explores the ways in which we contort ourselves, balancing the bloody with unexpected levity. In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: 21.99