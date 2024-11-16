Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: rob liefeld, Weapon X-Men

Rob Liefeld Enjoys Weapon X-Men From Joe Casey, ChrisCross & Alex Ross

Weapon X-Men is a new series by Joe Casey and ChrisCross launching from Marvel Comics in February 2025,

Weapon X-Men is a new series by Joe Casey and ChrisCross launching from Marvel Comics in February 2025, that seems steeped in late eighties and early nineties Marvel Comics.

WEAPON X-MEN #1

Written by JOE CASEY

Art by CHRISCROSS

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On Sale 2/19

WOLVERINE! DEADPOOL! CABLE! CHAMBER! THUNDERBIRD! Together on their very own X-team for the very first X-time – all in an X-tra-sized first issue! When a high-stakes mutant rescue mission from the ultimate global hot spot exposes the true enemy – possibly from within – an all-new team of all-action icons suddenly find themselves forged in fire. And the official membership policy is…no mercy allowed! Accept no substitutes – this is the one you didn't even know you were waiting for! This is the real thing!

"Joe Casey is back in the world of X-Men, and together with acclaimed artist, ChrisCross, the celebrated X-Men scribe will introduce the toughest squad of mutants ever assembled in WEAPON X-MEN, a new X-Title launching in February. This lethal new team of mutant icons including WOLVERINE, DEADPOOL and CABLE will take no prisoners as they go guns blazing into any enemy stronghold that needs to be destroyed! And with ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM impacting the entire Marvel Universe next year, their first stop is Latveria! After Doctor Doom, Weapon X-Men's targets will be as wild as they are, including an all-new threat that will force this group of badass heroes to lock in and unleash their deadly skills like they never have before."

"When I pitched this series over a year ago, I knew it was going to be big… but writing a brand-new, premier super-team of top-tier, marquee mutants as they take on some of the most iconic villains in the modern Marvel Universe has turned out to be even more fun than I could've dreamed of," Casey shared. "If you're a longtime fan of the expansive nature of the Marvel Universe — like I am — you don't want to miss out. WEAPON X-MEN is going to be dangerous, unpredictable and classic all at the same time!"

And late eighties/early nineties Marvel star and lead creator of Deadpool and Cable, Rob Liefeld. liked what he saw. Well, the cover at least. Posting to social media... "I LOVE when Ross channels my style! Sweet!"

