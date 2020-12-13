Rob Liefeld Hiring Colorists – The Daily LITG 13th December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Last night, Rob Liefeld posted to Facebook,
COLORISTS! I am always on the look for new talent. I have a ton of opportunities and am always looking towards new collaborators. I take great care of color artists and have found so many great talents on social media. Feel free to share your work or links in this thread!
Cue a litany of colourists that anyone might be inclined to approach to hire.
LITG one year ago… Art Thibert wasn't blacklisted
But Empyre was actually a thing, eventually.
LITG two years ago… Daredevil was cancelled
And Clark Kent was coming out.
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- Comic Con @ Home, Santa Clara City Library For the fifth year, our Santa Clara City Library Comic Con is back! Santa Clara City Library is bringing together Bay Area artists, comic book shops, cosplayers, makers, and authors for the fifth annual Santa Clara Library Con. Join us online on Saturday, December 12 for a full day of panels, crafts, contests and more!
- Lamezia Comics & Co… XII Edizione – Your online comic fair!
- MexAmeriCon Virtual Comic Con "MexAmeriCon's purpose and goal is to celebrate and highlight our beautiful Latinx community as a whole. We strive to preserve and present our culture and celebrate comics and the storytellers and artists that create them. We welcome all those that share this purpose and to further the community we seek to create. We're here for our community, our culture, and of course, the comics!"
- Into The Spider-Verse Netflix Party.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book author, artist, designer and publisher, creator of The Cowboy Wally Show, Kyle Baker
- Creator of Cry For Dawn, Joseph Michael Linsner
- Zenescope artist Paolo Pantalena
- Comic book publisher of Monarch Comics, Lisa Hager-Duncan
- Comic book historian Steve Chaput
- Comic photojournalist Endymion Mageto
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Supernatural, Richard Corben and Pokemon GO or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.