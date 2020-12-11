Supernatural Super Fan Stacey Abrams Offers Her SPN Finale Thoughts

Earlier this week, we reported on how Supernatural folks Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Eric Kripke got together with Georgia voting rights advocate and savior of the nation Stacey Abrams to not only discuss the long-running series (with a great gag reel that we'll get into in a minute) but to also lend their support to Fair Fight. Abrams' organization was created to guarantee the rights of voters (especially heading into the senate runoff elections in Georgia this January) as well as making sure voters aren't having obstacles thrown in their way.

Well, it turns out we have a kind of "postscript" to the story, with Abrams taking to Twitter on Thursday to let us all know that she has officially finished watching Supernatural- finale and everything. Her opinion? "Devastatingly perfect" is how she would describe both the finale as well as the 15-season journey. Here's a look at Abrams' tweet from Thursday evening- and yeah, it's weird. We had the same "something in my eyes" thing going on when we watched it, too. Helluva coincidence…

Just finished @cw_spn. Devastatingly perfect end to 15 years of fantastic storytelling, superb acting and fighting all the monsters. Thank you @therealKripke @jarpad @JensenAckles @mishacollins & the entire cast + crew! Gotta go now, there's something in my eyes. #Supernatural — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 11, 2020

Here's a look at the gag reel that was screened immediately following the broadcast, offering the not-so-best-and-brightest-yet-still-hysterical that the cast and crew had to offer this season over the course of five glorious minutes.

"Supernatural" Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"