Tasks & Rewards For December Community Day 2020 In Pokémon GO

December 2020 Community Day Weekend has arrived in Pokémon GO. At 11 AM local time, as the boosted hours of this two-day event start for Saturday, trainers can begin completing two research questlines: the free Timed Research that can be found in the Today View section and the paid Special Research that must be purchased from the in-game store to access. We have the full tasks and rewards for both of these questlines, which can be read here.
The full tasks and rewards for the paid questline in Pokémon GO, titled December Community Day: An Exclusive Special Research Story, includes:
Page One of Four
- Catch 15 Piplup: 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Rhyhorn: 10 Razz Berries
- Catch 15 Abra: 1500 XP
- Rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 1 Sinnoh Stone, 2000 Stardust
Page Two of Four
- Catch 15 Seedot: 10 Ultra Balls
- Catch 15 Weedle: 1500 XP
- Catch 15 Gastly: 1500 Stardust
- Rewards: 1 Incense, 1 Poffin, 2000 Stardust
Page Three of Four
- Catch 15 Charmander: 1 Elite Fast TM
- Catch 15 Magikarp: 10 Pinap Berry
- Catch 15 Porygon: 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Rewards: 1 Rocket Radar, 1 Upgrade, 2000 Stardust
Page Four of Four
- Catch 15 Electabuzz: 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Catch 15 Magmar: 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Catch 15 Pokémon: 1 Elite Charged TM
As with recently Community Days, there is also a free Timed Research. Pokémon GO players might be a bit more excited about this one as it offers a free Elite Charged TM. This is the first time a free Community Day research has done this. The Timed Research, titled December Community Day, includes:
- Transfer 20 Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 12 Different Species of Pokémon: 15 Great Balls
- Catch 40 Pokémon: 10 Ultra Ball
- Rewards: 2000 XP, 1 Elite Charged TM, 25 Poké Balls
In addition to all of this, there will also be tasks at Pokéstops awarding items. The event will run all weekend, but peak hours are 11 AM – 5 PM on both days, so be sure to get out there and grind these tasks to earn these awesome rewards. Good luck out there, fellow trainers.