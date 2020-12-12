Tasks & Rewards For December Community Day 2020 In Pokémon GO

December 2020 Community Day Weekend has arrived in Pokémon GO. At 11 AM local time, as the boosted hours of this two-day event start for Saturday, trainers can begin completing two research questlines: the free Timed Research that can be found in the Today View section and the paid Special Research that must be purchased from the in-game store to access. We have the full tasks and rewards for both of these questlines, which can be read here.

The full tasks and rewards for the paid questline in Pokémon GO, titled December Community Day: An Exclusive Special Research Story, includes:

Page One of Four

Catch 15 Piplup: 10 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Rhyhorn: 10 Razz Berries

Catch 15 Abra: 1500 XP

Rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 1 Sinnoh Stone, 2000 Stardust

Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Seedot: 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 Weedle: 1500 XP

Catch 15 Gastly: 1500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Incense, 1 Poffin, 2000 Stardust

Page Three of Four

Catch 15 Charmander: 1 Elite Fast TM

Catch 15 Magikarp: 10 Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Porygon: 1 Sinnoh Stone

Rewards: 1 Rocket Radar, 1 Upgrade, 2000 Stardust

Page Four of Four

Catch 15 Electabuzz: 1 Sinnoh Stone

Catch 15 Magmar: 1 Sinnoh Stone

Catch 15 Pokémon: 1 Elite Charged TM

As with recently Community Days, there is also a free Timed Research. Pokémon GO players might be a bit more excited about this one as it offers a free Elite Charged TM. This is the first time a free Community Day research has done this. The Timed Research, titled December Community Day, includes:

Transfer 20 Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls

Catch 12 Different Species of Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

Catch 40 Pokémon: 10 Ultra Ball

Rewards: 2000 XP, 1 Elite Charged TM, 25 Poké Balls

In addition to all of this, there will also be tasks at Pokéstops awarding items. The event will run all weekend, but peak hours are 11 AM – 5 PM on both days, so be sure to get out there and grind these tasks to earn these awesome rewards. Good luck out there, fellow trainers.