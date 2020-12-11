Is The December 2020 Community Day Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?

That enticing pink and blue ticket is back in the Pokémon GO shop. It is the December 2020 Recap Community Day ticket which will, for one actual dollar, offer trainers a Special Research for this Community Day Weekend. Every time this happens, we do an Is It Worth It piece… and the truth is, every time the answer is an easy yes. The rewards in these are great and, after playing every available one myself, I can say with confidence that they've been enjoyable every time. This time may be a bit different, though, as some trainers will already have all of the Shiny Pokémon featured during this weekend. Let's dive into the specifics.

To Buy?

It's one single dollar. It's more annoying getting your payment app to recognize your face than it is to spend the four quarters.

Again, the rewards are great. While some trainers may not be excited by the idea of encounters through this research after collecting ten shinies of each featured Pokémon on previous Community Days, you have to think of the Stardust! Also, now that XP is valuable again with Levels 41 – 50 introduced, the value of these tickets is once again enriched.

It's fun. Having more Research to do during Community Day adds to the experience of the day and, when completed, it will be in your list of Special Research forever as a reminder of good times.

Not to Buy.

Uh…

Final Verdict:

Buy it! There's no real downside here. It's a small price to pay for a very simple, always fun research that will offer terrific rewards and potential encounters with species that have an IV floor, giving players a better chance of a high IV Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon GO.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool, as we will report on the full tasks and rewards for this questline as it leaks from those playing in earlier timezones.