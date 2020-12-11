A Very Peculiar Cover To JLA Omnibus

It's JLA Omnibus time. Recently, Bleeding Cool pointed out the printing errors – both in print and digital – of the recent Underworld Unleashed collection from DC Comics. But we were also made aware of some/thing just as obvious about the recently published JLA Omnibus featuring the work of Grant Morrison and Howard Porter.

Compare Martian Manhunter on the JLA Omnibus cover to the original cover from JLA #1.

What happened here? Did they think Martian Manhunter's cloak was background? Did they cut into it with scissors? What on earth is going on?

THEY ARE ALIENS, DEMIGODS, METAHUMANS, AND MORTALS DRIVEN BY SHEER WILL…THEY ARE THE WORLD'S GREATEST HEROES…THEY ARE THE JLA. The classic Justice League of America lineup of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman, and Martian Manhunter returns, but while the team members may be familiar, the stakes aren't. This is a dark new era where aliens from another world, evil masterminds, and even the old gods themselves are waiting to test the JLA's mettle. Battles will be fought, allies will be gained and lost, and the League will be pushed to its limits like never before. THE GODS WALK AMONG US. In a world where superhumans live side-by-side with mortals, the people of Earth can take comfort that some of these powerful beings are on the side of good. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman, and Martian Manhunter are the world's first line of defense against alien invaders and supernatural entities. Time and again the JLA has rallied to save humankind from the brink of extinction. These are the adventures that have made them living legends. The JLA by Grant Morrison Omnibus collects acclaimed writer GRANT MORRISON's prolific JLA run, accompanied by artists HOWARD PORTER, JOHN DELL, and PAT GARRAHY. This deluxe volume also includes the groundbreaking JLA: Earth 2 graphic novel illustrated by FRANK QUITELY, plus bonus material from the "DC One Million" event and more.

Any more for any more?