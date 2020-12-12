Pokémon GO December Recap Community Day: Prep Guide Part 2

December 2020 Recap Community Day is happening this weekend in Pokémon GO, and it's more than just a day. It is a full event that will last the full weekend, from Saturday, December 12th, 2020, at 6 AM to Sunday, December 13th, 2020 at 10 PM local time. While there are peak hours from 11 AM to 5 PM on both days, which you can read about here, trainers are going to want to prepare for an intense couple of days of Pokémon GO. Read on to get our second round of tips to prepare for the event.

Transfer Pokémon Before and During

This is vital. While Part One of our tips, which you can check out at the bottom of this piece, helped trainers sort their Item Bag, you must also clear your storage. Sit down with your Pokémon and ask yourself if you're really going to do 80 Kyurem trades trying to get a Lucky. Probably not. How about that army of Vulpix you're keeping because it was your favorite Pokémon growing up? Maybe trim the herd. You want to go into Community Day with at least 1,000 spots in your storage while also planning downtime during the day where you will transfer newly caught Pokémon that you're not going to keep.

Plan for Lucky Trades and Evolutions

This one is simple. Find a friend or active player who you can plan to meet with and, while social distancing, mass trade Community Day Pokémon attempting to get a Lucky in Pokémon GO.

As far as evolutions, plan which 2019 and 2020 Community Day species you currently have that you want to evolve during the Community Day Weekend. Tag them or even rename them something you will be able to easily search, such as "CD Evo." That way, you can click that tag or type it in and immediately see which spawns you've planned to evolve.

2019 Pokémon

Don't get your heart set on 2019 Community Day species. Anyone who played last year's Recap event in Pokémon GO will tell you that the species they put in Raids and Eggs are going to be far more difficult to get as Shinies than those spawning in the wild. Raid and hatch your heart out but remember that you may see better results in the wild with 2020 spawns.

