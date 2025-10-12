Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Image, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: deadpool, feet, rob liefeld, youngblood
Rob Liefeld Rejects Blind Bags For Youngblood, Instead He Counts Feet
Youngblood #1 by Rob Liefeld is published by Image Comics on the fifth of November (remember, remember). It will come polybagged with trading cards, just like X-Force #1 did, but they won't be blind bags. And they will come with something else instead. At New York Comic Con, Rob Liefeld took to the stage for Retailer Day to talk to the assembled comic book store owners. And, thanks to the joke made in Deadpool And Wolverine, he seems a lot more at peace with his reputation for not drawing the feet of his characters. He said;
"Everybody, thank you for being here. Thanks for having me. Let me take you back a couple of weeks. Jim Vascardi, Eric Stephenson. They said, Rob, are you gonna be in New York? I said, yeah. They said, will you speak to retailers? I love retailers. And they said, if you do this, this will be one mean feet. I said, did you say feet? Did you say feet? And then Jim said, Rob, if you do this, you will be undefeated. I said, look, what's with the feet? Okay?"
"He kind of beat me to the point, because I've been doing a lot of marketing research, and I hear a lot of things about blind bags, and I hear about, like, trading cards and inserts. But here's the thing, people. When Youngblood comes out first week in November, we have them printed right here. I'm bringing you what I have heard for 30 years is the most important thing you can possibly have in a comic book. And that's feet.
"And I just want to show you how committed I am. My last Marvel comic, I have right here, Deadpool Team Up. I love that. I've had a blast, love doing this. I did a count. If you go home and you do your own count, I wrote on here, 32 feet are in this Deadpool comic. Okay, maybe that's a lot, maybe that's not. I grabbed Youngblood today. I had to look at it. 70. 70 feet on Youngblood. No. 1. If you can count more, you're welcome to it."
- YOUNGBLOOD #1 (2025) POLYBAGGED & COLLECTIBLE CARD
(W/A/CA) Rob Liefeld
The Blood is back! Creator Rob Liefeld returns to write and draw the comic that started it all. The Team is summoned to a crisis in the Pacific as a mysterious vessel appears and a deadly nemesis is revealed! CVR A comes polybagged with a collectible card. $4.99 11/5/2025
- YOUNGBLOOD #2 CVR A ROB LIEFELD POLYBAGGED WITH COLLECTIBLE CARD
(W/A/CA) Rob Liefeld
SUPREME RETURNS! And he's bringing the family with him! Suprema & Kid Supreme join Youngblood in the struggle against the mysterious Xerxes! All roads lead to the Day Of The Destroyer! $4.99 12/10/2025
