Rob Liefeld Returns to New Mutants for 40th-Anniversary Variant Cover

Marvel is celebrating the 40th-Anniversary of New Mutants in the most Marvel way possible this September: with an oversized issue regular readers will be forced to pay extra to read. They're also bringing back some familiar creators from the comic's past, like co-creator Bob McLeod, who will provide a variant cover for the book. Absent so far are the two creators most synonymous with the original run of the title: writers Chris Claremont and Louise Simonson. But a close third is Rob Liefeld, whose art at the tail end of the original run leading into X-Force marked a seismic shift into the bold new era of 1990s comics. And Rob Liefeld will be returning, at least to provide another variant cover for the book.

From the press release on Marvel.com:

Announced earlier this week, Marvel Comics will celebrate the 40th anniversary of NEW MUTANTS with a giant-sized issue! Crafted by current series writer Vita Ayala, NEW MUTANTS #30 will be a collection of stories commemorating classic and new characters alike and feature artwork by talents such as Alex Lins, Jason Loo, Emma Kubert, and more. In honor of the book's milestone year, Rob Liefeld, one of the New Mutants' most impactful creators, will return to the title with a new variant cover. Coming on board during the final issues of the original run of NEW MUTANTS, Liefeld transformed the title with the introduction of breakout characters like Deadpool, Cable, and Domino and evolved the group of mutant teen super heroes into the mutant strike team X-FORCE. Liefeld's new cover gives fans a rare look at the superstar artist's take on iconic New Mutants characters who departed the team prior to Liefeld's launch of X-FORCE.

The Rob Liefeld variant cover to New Mutants #30 features old-school New Mutants members Magik, Warlock, Cypher, and Mirage, as well as, for good measure we guess, Cyclops, Storm, and Wolverine. New Mutants #30 will hit stores in September. Check out the cover below.

NEW MUTANTS #30

Written by VITA AYALA & ALYSSA WONG

Art by ALEX LINS, JASON LOO, EMMA KUBERT & MORE

Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

On Sale in Septembe