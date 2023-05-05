Rob Venditti & Riley Rossmo Create A Pacifist Wesley Dodds: Sandman Rob Venditti & Riley Rossmo create a pacifist version of Wesley Dodds: The Sandman from the 1940s for a new series starting in October from DC

Wesley Dodds: The Sandman by Rob Venditti and Riley Rossmo is a new six-issue mini-series from DC Comics in October that "shows the titular character as a pacifist. He has given up on the hope of a peaceful world, but he hasn't stopped believing that people can be better to each other, if they're only given the right tools. Possessing a scientist's optimism and romanticism, he is convinced that humanity can invent cures for its own ills. Having learned about the battlefield horrors of World War I from his father, he sought to create a sleep gas that would allow for "humane" warfare. During his research, he recorded all of his attempts in his science journal – even those with horribly deadly consequences – swearing to never show them to the world. Now his journal has been stolen, and he must find the culprit and stop them before his deadly mis-inventions fall into the arsenals of the belligerent nations threatening to pull the United States into the next world war."

The Sandman was originally created as a character for the precursor to DC Comics in the 1940s, and was a member of the Justice Society Of America, but he has been rather overshadowed by Neil Gaiman's reimaging of the Sandman in the eighties. However, that did lead to the long-running Sandman Mystery Theatre starring the gas-masked superhero from DC Comics' Vertigo line, and gave DC two ongoing, if very different, Sandman comic books at the time.

Ahead of Stargirl: The Lost Children's last issue next week on the 9th of May, DC is revealing a number of new titles that will be under The New Golden Age banner showrun by writer and former DC Comics COO Geoff Johns and will launch in October 2023. Wesley Dodds: The Sandman joins Jay Garrick: The Flash and Alan Scott; The Green Lantern.