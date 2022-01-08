Robin & Batman #3 Preview: He Learned It From Watching YOU, Bad-Dad!

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. Batman is doing a great job of teaching Dick how to beat the crap out of mentally ill criminals in this preview of Robin & Batman #3. Check out the preview below.

ROBIN & BATMAN #3 (OF 3)

DC Comics

1021DC132

1021DC133 – ROBIN & BATMAN #3 (OF 3) CVR B RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE VAR – $5.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Dustin Nguyen

To reconcile his trauma and move toward an optimistic future, Dick Grayson must first confront his tragic past. Unfortunately, that step includes a confrontation with an enraged Killer Croc, who is out for Grayson blood! This action-packed issue concludes the epic tale of a young man learning to live and love in a nightmarish world.

In Shops: 1/11/2022

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.