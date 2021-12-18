Robins #2 Preview: He Didn't Mention Bat-TikTok
Batman doesn't want the Robins messing around with his computer programs anymore in this preview of Robins #2, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.
ROBINS #2 (OF 6)
DC Comics
1021DC134
1021DC135 – ROBINS #2 (OF 6) CVR B NICK ROBLES WORKOUT CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas
The former Robins launch into action after the assault at Dick Grayson's apartment. Not wanting to turn to Batman for help, the five former wonders start to investigate on their own by digging deep into their pasts. But what is their assailant's connection to the Robin name, and why are they coming after the ex-sidekicks?
In Shops: 12/21/2021
SRP: $3.99
Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.