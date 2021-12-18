Robins #2 Preview: He Didn't Mention Bat-TikTok

Batman doesn't want the Robins messing around with his computer programs anymore in this preview of Robins #2, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

ROBINS #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1021DC134

1021DC135 – ROBINS #2 (OF 6) CVR B NICK ROBLES WORKOUT CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas

The former Robins launch into action after the assault at Dick Grayson's apartment. Not wanting to turn to Batman for help, the five former wonders start to investigate on their own by digging deep into their pasts. But what is their assailant's connection to the Robin name, and why are they coming after the ex-sidekicks?

In Shops: 12/21/2021

SRP: $3.99