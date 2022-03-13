Robins #5 Preview: You Can Call Him Ric

Dick Grayson must grapple with his most painful memories in this preview of Robins #5… how long before he asks people to call him Ric again? Check out the preview below.

ROBINS #5

DC Comics

0122DC163

0122DC164 – Robins #5 Khary Randolph Cover – $4.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas

Trapped in a virtual prison, the Robins must face down their own gauntlet of bad memories. Every step they take places them further and further into their fabricated realities with no escape in sight! Can the Robins break free from their tragic pasts, or will they be lost to their former lives forever?

In Shops: 3/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

