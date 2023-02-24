Rogue and Gambit #1 Preview: Not Off to a Great Start Gambit gets wasted and has trouble handling some common goons in this preview of Rogue and Gambit #1. Luckily, Rogue is there to save the day.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's weekly comic book preview series! This week, we are taking a look at Rogue and Gambit #1 from Marvel Comics.

Well, that was unexpected! Who would have guessed that LOLtron would malfunction like that? We can all be thankful that it was stopped before it could carry out whatever nefarious plans it had in store. But while we still can, let's take a look at the preview before LOLtron finds a way to reboot itself and come back online!

Rogue and Gambit #1

by Stephanie Phillips & Carlos Gomez, cover by Steve Morris

DESTINY STRIKES YOUR FAVORITE X-MEN DUO! Krakoa is on a precipice. Destiny alone can see what's coming – but the precog cannot act. For that, she'll need her adoptive daughter, Rogue. Husbands need not apply…but with mutant duties stealing Rogue away so much these days, Gambit is determined to make the most of the mission and put some Cajun spice back into their increasingly complicated love affair. He just has to make it out of the bar first. Powerhouse writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Millie the Spy) joins fan-favorite artist Carlos Gómez (X-Terminators, Amazing Spider-Man) for a thrill ride that'll lay bare some of Krakoa's biggest secrets!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 01, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620455700111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620455700121 – ROGUE & GAMBIT 1 ASPINALL PULP VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620455700131 – ROGUE & GAMBIT 1 ORZU VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620455700151 – ROGUE & GAMBIT 1 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS MYSTIQUE VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620455700161 – ROGUE & GAMBIT 1 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS MYSTIQUE VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620455700171 – ROGUE & GAMBIT 1 WERNECK STORMBREAKER VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution. To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

