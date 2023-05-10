Rogue Gets Gambit Relationship Advice From Rocket Raccoon (Spoilers) Today sees Marvel Comics tell two stories of Rogue and Gambit. One in Captain Marvel #49. And another in Rogue And Gambit #4...

Today sees Marvel Comics tell two stories of Rogue and Gambit. One in Captain Marvel #49. And another in Rogue And Gambit #4… naturally. With Rogue And Gambit looking back at the early days of their relationship.

With Rogue afraid of her life-force absorbing powers and how they would affect Gambit.

How they had all-but-killed Carol Dancers and taken on her powers, then as Ms. Marvel, permanently. Not only could she kill with a kiss, but she could kill even faster with a punch as well.

While in Captian Marvel #49, also published today, such dilemmas are coming to the foreground again.

And Gambit is always there for her when she has to make the difficult decisions, whatever they may be.

After all, as he says in Rogue And Gambit…

So she does what she has to do, with whom she has to do it with.

But it's not just Gambit she can turn to. Turns out she has another Guardian in her WhatsApp group.

As anyone who has seen Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 last week knows, he is all about the feels.

ROGUE AND GAMBIT #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR230804

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Steve Morris

BROKEN PROMISES AND BROKEN BONES! As Manifold's trail goes cold, tensions between Rogue and Gambit heat up! For months now, they've been pulling apart – Rogue busy with her X-Men duties, Gambit risking eternal death in Otherworld? Now, when Gambit discovers Rogue's been keeping secrets, the couple must face their issues head-on. Orrrr they could split up and tackle the fight solo – that sounds smart, right? But WHO is gathering super-powered humans? And why is Manifold so important anyway? The mystery continues in Stephanie Philips and Carlos Gomez's explosive romp through the Marvel U!

Rated T+In Shops: May 10, 2023 SRP: $3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #49

MARVEL COMICS

MAR230872

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Juan Frigeri

GRIEF WILL BE HER DOWNFALL! Captain Marvel, Spider-Woman, Hazmat and the X-Men's mission to find Rogue and rescue Binary has technically been successful, and yet our heroes now find themselves in a worse position than ever, trapped at the mercy of a legion of Brood and a rogue Brood Empress. The Brood has now pushed Carol Danvers to her limit not once, but twice. What it unlocked the first time helped make Carol the Captain Marvel she is today. What has it unlocked this time? And will anyone – including Carol – survive it? Rated T+In Shops: May 10, 2023 SRP: $3.99