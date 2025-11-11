Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: Age Of Revelation, x-men

Rogue Storm #2 Preview: Storm vs. Gambit, Marital Blitz Edition

Rogue Storm #2 hits stores this Wednesday! Storm battles Eegun while Gambit's got beef with her over his marriage to Rogue. Drama unfolds!

Article Summary Rogue Storm #2 unleashes Storm vs. Gambit as marriage drama collides with supernatural threats on November 12th!

Gambit's beef with Storm heats up while she battles Eegun, devourer of Sorcerers Supreme, in mutant mayhem!

The fate of Gambit and Rogue's marriage is at stake—will mutant love or mystical carnage conquer all?

Now, let us preview Rogue Storm #2, hitting stores this Wednesday, November 12th:

CHAPTER TWO: BEST SERVED COLD! X YEARS LATER, many secret events have taken place among the mutants of the world – including the one that changed GAMBIT and ROGUE's marriage forever. As STORM embarks on her quest to destroy EEGUN, the devourer of SORCERERS SUPREME, GAMBIT has a score to settle with STORM…for the fate of his marriage. But what is the fate of the mystical world compared to the fate of two mutants' marriage? Well, STORM and GAMBIT will have to figure out the answer to that question on the dirt road to hell and carnage.

Rogue Storm #2

by Murewa Ayodele & Roland Boschi, cover by Humberto Ramos

CHAPTER TWO: BEST SERVED COLD! X YEARS LATER, many secret events have taken place among the mutants of the world – including the one that changed GAMBIT and ROGUE's marriage forever. As STORM embarks on her quest to destroy EEGUN, the devourer of SORCERERS SUPREME, GAMBIT has a score to settle with STORM…for the fate of his marriage. But what is the fate of the mystical world compared to the fate of two mutants' marriage? Well, STORM and GAMBIT will have to figure out the answer to that question on the dirt road to hell and carnage.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 12, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621369600211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621369600216 – ROGUE STORM #2 PABLO VILLALOBOS VIRGIN VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621369600217 – ROGUE STORM #2 INHYUK LEE STREET-VERSE VIRGIN VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621369600221 – ROGUE STORM #2 PABLO VILLALOBOS VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621369600231 – ROGUE STORM #2 INHYUK LEE STREET-VERSE VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

