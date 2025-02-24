Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: Rogue, x-men

Rogue: The Savage Land #2 Preview: Ka-Zar Needs a Hero

Check out a preview of Rogue: The Savage Land #2, where Marvel's southern belle must navigate both prehistoric perils and personal demons in her quest to save Ka-Zar.

CUT OFF FROM THE X-MEN?! Rogue races to rescue Ka-Zar and discover what is happening to the Savage Land. But can she outrun her past, or is this ancient world her perdition? The Savage Land has a new god, but is she merciful?

Rogue: The Savage Land #2

by Tim Seeley & Zulema Scotto Lavina, cover by Kaare Andrews

CUT OFF FROM THE X-MEN?! Rogue races to rescue Ka-Zar and discover what is happening to the Savage Land. But can she outrun her past, or is this ancient world her perdition? The Savage Land has a new god, but is she merciful?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 26, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621155500211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621155500216 – ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #2 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621155500217 – ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #2 STEPHEN PLATT VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621155500221 – ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #2 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621155500231 – ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #2 AMANDA CONNER VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

