Rogues #1 Preview: Monkey Business

The titular Rogues learn that Gorilla Grodd has been hoarding gold in this preview of Rogues #1, the new DC Black Label series launching Tuesday. Are the titular rogues jealous because he makes smart financial decisions? How Ape-alling! Check out the preview below.

ROGUES #1

DC Comics

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Leomacs (CA) Sam Wolfe Connelly

Ten years ago, the Rogues disbanded and went their separate ways. But time hasn't been kind to the former blue-collar super-criminals. Caught in an endless cycle of prison, rehab, dead-end jobs, broken relationships, probation, and endless restitution fees, the Rogues are sick of paying for their crimes. Luckily, Captain Cold has a plan. One last job that will leave them all richer than their wildest dreams and free from their past…if they can survive. This is the Rogues as you've never seen them before, reimagined by the incredible talents of master storytellers Leomacs (Basketful of Heads) and Joshua Williamson (Batman, The Flash, Infinite Frontier). DC Black Label presents Rogues, a neo-noir heist that will make your blood run cold…

In Shops: 3/22/2022

SRP: $6.99

