Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Miniature Painter Simulator, Swain Games

Miniature Painter Simulator Releases Demo For Steam Next Fest

Miniature Painter Simulator has a free demo available for Steam Next Fest, as you learn to paint professionally for a living

Article Summary Miniature Painter Simulator joins Steam Next Fest with a free demo available June 15-22, offering a first look at the sim.

Paint miniatures professionally, buy kits online, complete custom jobs, and grow a thriving digital painting shop.

Free-painting mode lets players experiment without pressure, using paints, scenic base details, and creative tools.

Miniature Painter Simulator also supports custom model imports and texture exports for sharing and personal edits.

Indie game developer and publisher Swain Games has released a new free demo for their latest sim title, Miniature Painter Simulator. The game will have you working as a professional painter, buying kits online and selling them through your shop, as well as doing custom jobs for customers who want to see their figures come to life in a new way. The demo will give you a small portion of the game to try out and give you an idea of what you'll be doing to become the best at your craft. Enjoy the trailer above as the demo will be out for Steam Next Fest from June 15-22.

Learn How To Bring Minifigs To Life With Miniature Painter Simulator

Miniature Painter Simulator is designed for anyone who has ever wanted to try miniature painting but lacked the time, space, supplies, or confidence to get started. Instead of buying paints, brushes, models, tools, and accessories in real life, players can settle into a fully digital hobby bench where they can paint, customize, and experiment freely. In the game's shop-management mode, players run their own online miniature painting shop, taking on client requests to clean, repair, paint, and customize miniatures. Completed jobs earn in-game currency that can be spent on new models, paints, accessories, workshop upgrades, and improved tools, creating a satisfying loop of creative work and shop progression.

For players who want to focus entirely on painting, free-painting mode removes jobs, time constraints, and in-game currency management. Customization extends beyond paint, with grass, boulders, and other scenic base details helping players create diorama-style pieces. Players can also import custom models through Steam Workshop or directly in-game, then export painted textures to edit manually or share with friends.

Try Miniature Painting Digitally: Experience the hobby without needing real-world paints, brushes, models, workspace, or prior experience.

Experience the hobby without needing real-world paints, brushes, models, workspace, or prior experience. Run an Online Miniature Painting Shop: Take on client jobs, clean and repair miniatures, fulfill requests, sell finished work, and use in-game earnings to upgrade the shop.



Take on client jobs, clean and repair miniatures, fulfill requests, sell finished work, and use in-game earnings to upgrade the shop. Paint Without Pressure: Jump into free-painting mode to focus entirely on painting, decorating, and experimenting.



Jump into free-painting mode to focus entirely on painting, decorating, and experimenting. Add the Finishing Touches: Decorate bases with grass, boulders, and scenic elements to create more personalized miniatures.



Decorate bases with grass, boulders, and scenic elements to create more personalized miniatures. Import Custom Models: Bring custom miniatures into the game through Steam Workshop or direct in-game importing.



Bring custom miniatures into the game through Steam Workshop or direct in-game importing. Export and Share Creations: Export painted miniature textures, manually edit them, or send them to friends.

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