Rorschach #12 Preview: An Unauthorized Sequel Comes to an End

For eleven issues, Tom King and Jorge Fornes have sifted through the trash bins of Alan Moore to create Rorschach, an unauthorized sequel to Watchmen, but all of that comes to an end on Tuesday when Rorschach #12 hits stores. That means you have just one more chance to join DC Comics and the creative team in betraying Alan Moore by continuing Watchmen without his permission and in the wake of DC screwing him and Dave Gibbons out of the rights to it. Check out a preview below.

The end to the mystery is here! It's been a long road to get here, and there have been a lot of dead bodies along the way, but the detective is very near closing the case. All the disparate threads lead back to the crime itself, to the assassination attempt that claimed the lives of the would-be assassins. Find out how it all went wrong for the comic book artist who put on a mask and declared himself Rorschach.

