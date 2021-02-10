Rorschach #5 – "Some People Need Masks, Some Don't"

There is a scene in this week's Rorschach #5 by Tom King and Jorge Fornes, an unauthorised sequel to Watchmen published by DC Comics, in which our unidentified private detective meets with Turley, the Republican candidate for President of the United States, running against President Robert Redford from sitting an eighth term in office. As we previously saw, it was President Richard Nixon making Vietnam a 51st state of the USA that has now ensured that a Democrat always gets elected rather than a Republican, but in Rorschach #5 we see how the Republicans are trying to get back in power by building support across the rest of the country, with their candidate Turley. More on him later. But Turley also believes there is a deadly conspiracy against him from Redford's team and sits down with the detective looking into his aborted assassination.

And tells Turley, the following, in a world where masked vigilantes are still as frowned upon as they were in the original Watchmen comic book.

And its that quote, from a Watchmen world that does not have the coronavirus, that someone at DC decided would look great on the back cover.

Which might not have been the message that Warner Bros wanted to be sending out right now. I understand that while, for the original Watchmen comic book, such placed quotes would have been under the control of the writer and artist, in the case of Rorschach they were selected by DC Editorial and marketing. Who, to be fair, are a little rushed off their feet right now.

RORSCHACH #5 (OF 12) CVR A JORGE FORNES (MR)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jorge Fornes

Rorschach tried to kill the leading contender to unseat President Redford, a governor by the name of Turley who has a lot to say. Turley believes the Redford people were behind the hit, but the detective investigating the case isn't so sure. To prove Turley wrong, he has to figure out how Rorschach and Laura got so close to actually doing the job, and the answer to that might be deep in the Turley campaign itself, including the governor's past with a masked man called the Comedian. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/09/2021