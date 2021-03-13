Rose Bousamra's Gutless OGN, Mermaid, Witch Princess & Wooden Knight

Gutless is a new YA graphic novel by Rose Bousamra about the last mermaid in the world, a witch princess, and a wooden knight as they embark on a journey of self-discovery while trying to stop an ancient magical being from destroying the earth. It's been picked up by Kiara Valdez at First:Second to be published in 2024.

Rose Bousamra writes on social media, "News of my first solo graphic novel is finally out!! Gutless is the epic, emotional, flower-filled adventure story of my dreams and I feel endlessly lucky to be able to share this tale and these characters with you. Coming 2024!! Gutless has lived in my head and my heart for over seven years now, but I never had the time or resources to make it as amazing as I knew it could be. So huge, loving thanks to my awesome editor and my agent for seeing something in me & in this tale."

"I love the way these portraits turned out so here they are on their own; our Gutless protagonists Milo, the wooden knight brought to life by Tesla, the witch princess of the realm, and Ophie, the last mermaid in the world."

Rose Bousamra's agent Tamara Kawar at ICM Partners negotiated the deal for Gutless for world English rights.

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

ICM Partners is one of the world's leading talent agencies, dedicated to the representation of artists, content creators, broadcasters, authors, journalists and artisans. Originally founded in 1975 as International Creative Management (ICM), they were bought by their new owners in 2012 and rebranded as ICM Partners. They have offices in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, DC, and London.