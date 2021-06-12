Rounding Up the Strays in Catwoman #32 [Preview]
Catwoman is not going to be happy when she finds out what's going on in Alleytown. The cops are rounding up Catwoman's sidekicks, The Strays, at the same time as Father Valley is looking into Catwoman's backstory. Why he can't just read Wikipedia like everyone else is unknown at this time. You know, something like 80% of the problems facing modern superheroes could be solved if someone would just open Wikipedia now and again. Anyway, Catwoman #32 is in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics and we've got a preview below. Enjoy.
CATWOMAN #32
DC Comics
0421DC066 – CATWOMAN #32 CVR B JENNY FRISON CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Ram V (A) Evan Cagle (CA) Robson Rocha
Who is Selina Kyle? That's the question that Father Valley has taken to the streets to find out. From her humble beginnings as an Alleytown kid to her greatest heists as Catwoman, all will be revealed. Because when Father Valley asks a question, it's best to answer…but when he's already quoting verses, pray that it's not already too late for you. Proverbs, 25:2.
In Shops: 6/15/2021
SRP: $3.99