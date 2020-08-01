Run DMC Playboy Comic Book With Rob Guillory, Amy Chu and Larry Hama

We teased this was coming a couple of weeks ago and now it is. Rapper and comic book creator Darryl McDaniels, of Run DMC, has created a brand new Darryl Makes Comics comic book, written with Poison Ivy's Amy Chu and drawn by Chew's Rob Guillory and GI Joe's Larry Hama, debuted on Playboy.com. With the character DMC who Darryl has written and drawn in a number of Run DMC comic books, a superhero alter ego that fights crime in 1985 while sporting a fedora, shades, tracksuit and Adidas sneakers.

But it's not just comics and music that Darryl is using the Run DMC brand name for, as he tells Playboy "I also started a cookie company, Darryl Makes Cookies. I'm going to do oatmeal, chocolate chip and sugar cookies."

He also talks about how comics were always his plan but music just got in the way. "I grew up reading comic books. They were the only place I saw educated, awkward, clumsy people who were powerful. When I was growing up in Queens, New York, the people who were considered cool were the drug dealers, the gang bangers, the pimps and the pushers. When I first met Riggs Morales, he said, "You should do a comic book, D." And then he told me, "You got a lot in common with these comic books because most of these comic book characters are adopted." At the age of 35, I found out that I was adopted. Spider-Man, Bruce Wayne, Tony Stark, and Superman had all lost their parents. Subconsciously, I think I had a lot in common with them, which set me up to have my alter ego as the Mighty King of Rock and the Devastating Mic Controller."

"Now, I have this opportunity to tell stories that can educate, inspire and entertain people the same way Stan Lee did for me when I was a little kid. Stan Lee was brilliant because he put the superheroes in New York City. Gotham and Metropolis are cool, but they are fictional. If Spider-Man lives in Queens and all these superheroes are in New York City, then that make-believe world shows me that whatever you imagine is achievable. So mild-mannered Darryl McDaniels became "the Mighty King of Rock" because of comic books and because Stan Lee showed me that make-believe is real. So for me it's the full-circle thing."

The full Run DMC comic can be read here and their Comic-Con@Home panel can be watched right here too.