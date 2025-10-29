Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom, runaways

Runaways #5 Reveals Doom's Fate In One World Under Doom (Spoilers)

Runaways #5 by Rainbow Rowell and Elena Casagrande reveals Doctor Doom's fate, as well as his war crimes, in One World Under Doom (Spoilers)

Marvel Comics publishes Runaways #5 (of 5) by Rainbow Rowell and Elena Casagrande, one of the few remaining One World Under Doom tie-ins, and a series that has kept that tie-in going properly, unlike others which enjoyed the cover title heading but utterly ignored the event itself. Yes, Doctor Strange Of Asgard, we are talking about you, but also Doom Academy.

Runaways, courtesy of having a Doombot as a member/housekeeper/parental figure, has done the opposite, putting it at the centre of the storyline about the strained allegiances of the Doombot, to them and to Doctor Doom simultaneously. It has managed to square that circle mostly, before in the previous issue, leaving its charges behind, protecting them from other Doombots by returning to Latveria. However, events continue to play out, and we get an idea of what will be happening in the final issue of One World Under Doom next month…

Doom kidnapping and killing children in order to use magic to take over the world, with thousands of Latverians dying as a result? I guess there may not be quite as many Doom Was Right T-shirts as a result of this one… and not even universal healthcare and education is worth this…

…as well as a narrative confirmation from Marvel editorial. Runaways #5 (of 5) by Rainbow Rowell and Elena Casagrande, is published by Marvel Comics today, with One World Under Doom #9 next month.

REUNITED RUNAWAYS…FOR NOW? Will Alex and the Runaways be able to put aside their differences and make peace in the face of DOOM? Will Karolina have a change of heart about the Staff of One when the chips are down? Will Chase be able to look past his anger at Gert? AND WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD FOR THE RUNAWAYS? All this and more in the heartbreaking finale!

FINALE! Doom has confronted all of Earth's heroes in battle – and he's won. What's more, he's used the magical power of Sorcerer Supreme to ensure that this victory has become a fixed moment in time: a thing that will stand forever, impervious to magic or time travel alike. But unbeknownst to Doom, in that climatic moment that can now never be changed, the seeds of Doom's downfall were also fixed for all eternity. Left with an intolerable defeat that cannot be changed, Doom makes a choice he can never undo – and the rest of the world will pay his price… …it all comes down to this in the big finale of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! PLUS: If the Sorcerer Supreme falls, who will rise to take his place? Find out here!

