Rush Limbaugh Biographical Comic Book Rushed Out For Tomorrow

TidalWave Comics, who used to be BlueWater, then Stormfront, then Storm Comics, have chosen to memorialise the life of Rush Limbaugh, who died this week, in a new comic book biography. "Tribute: Rush Limbaugh".

He was called "the most dangerous man in America" as well as "the leader of a vast Right-Wing Conspiracy." Politicians, pundits, and commentators asked, "Is he good for America?" Awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Trump cemented his place as the self-proclaimed "intellectual" center of the United States' Conservative movement. Explore the story of how a simple football fan from Missouri changed the news and radio industry. With the help of over 20 million listeners a week, Rush Limbaugh became the voice of the American right. The 26-page collectible graphic novel is written by Michael Frizell and Don Smith, featuring art by J.B Fernandes with cover by Jim McDermott.

Can you have a 26-page graphic novel? Publisher Darren G. Davis states "The Tribute line of comic books tells the stories of the notable people that have passed on. It is a way for us to honour these people who have made an impact in the world. We did a biography comic book on Rush years ago. He talked about it on his radio show and said he enjoyed reading it," Davis said.

Though the comic book industry as a whole may be less of a welcoming audience, comic book retailer of MyComicShop Buddy Saunders let folk know how he feels. "That both Time, the magazine, and Times, the paper, have a very low opinion—bigot, racist, rabble rouser, liar, etc.—of Rush Limbaugh, even in death, comes as no surprise. Rush deserves better, far better. And so do we folks, who mourn his loss and honor him rightly in his passing. We in our millions have been and continue to be tarred by the same brush that was used on our friend. And we will remember, we damn sure will."

Maybe Buddy might order a few copies for his customers?