Ryan O'Sullivan On Runescape In Titan Comics' February 2023 Solicits

Titan Comics has released their solicits and solicitations for January 2023. No Doctor Who, no Sherlock, no Rivers Of London, no Cyberpunk… but there is Conan The Barbarian, Runescape, Moriarty, Kamen Rider, Blade Runner, Sea Of Thieves, and more. And White Noise's Ryan O'Sullivan taking on Runescape for Free Comic Book Day…

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: FREE COMIC BOOK DAY EDITION

Writer(s): Jim Zub

Artist(s): Roberto De La Torre

Colorist: José Villarrubia

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 24pp,

On sale: May 6, 2023

TITAN CONAN THE BARBARIAN FREE COMIC BOOK DAY EDITION CREATED BY THE TEAM BEHIND THE NEW ONGOING SERIES- JIM ZUB, ROBERTO DE LA TORRE & JOSÉ VILLARRUBIA!

On the eve of his first major battle, young CONAN OF CIMMERIA pictures a life beyond the borders of his homeland and yearns for a life of adventure undreamt of in his small village. Visions of future allies and unspeakable evils he will eventually encounter throughout his fabled career fill his mind as he makes the choice to take his first fateful step into the HYBORIAN AGE!

COVER ARTIST: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

RUNESCAPE: UNTOLD TALES OF THE GOD WARS- FREE COMIC BOOK DAY EDITION

Writer(s): Ryan O'Sullivan

Artist(s): TBA

Colorist: TBA

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 24pp,

On sale: May 6, 2023

After more than 21 years of setting world records (300M+ accounts and counting!), Jagex and Titan Comics are bringing out a brand new comic series; the first to be set in the iconic medieval fantasy realm of Gielinor, which is home to humans, elves, dwarves and dragonkin alike. Filled with vibrant characters, daring adventure and mysterious magicks, the series will kick off in an epic Free Comic Book Day issue you won't want to miss.

COVER ARTIST: DAVID BARKER

MORIARTY: A CLOCKWORK EMPIRE #1

Writer: Fred Duval & Jean-Pierre Pécau

Artist: Stevan Subic

Letterer: Lauren Bowes

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 48pp, $4.99,

On Sale: February 2023

In a London opium den, a monster is killed by the police with seven bullets to the body. At the Diogenes club, an investigator and his partner thwart the Machiavellian plans of a card-playing automaton, and that evening the monster's alter ego will come out of the hospital unscathed… and HOLMES AND WATSON are on the case!

COVER A: LENKA SIMECKOVA

COVER B: ANDREA OLIMPIERI

COVER C: STEVAN SUBRIC

KAMEN RIDER: ZERO-ONE #4

Writer(s): Brandon Easton

Artist(s): Hendry Prasetya

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99

On sale: March 22, 2023

NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!

Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear companion Izu, he's saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero! But when his company HIDEN INTELLIGENCE is attacked by the mysterious RAGNAROK, Aruto must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past…

COVER A: MIGUEL MERCADO

COVER B: NAHUEL GREGO

COVER C: PHOTO COVER

BLADE RUNNER: 2039 #3

Writer(s): Mike Johnson

Artist(s): Andres Guinaldo

Colorist: Marco Lesko

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99

On sale: February 8, 2023

The world of Blade Runner continues to excite and astound in the latest chapter of the ground-breaking series.

Luv, the first Replicant Blade Runner, continues her quest to do Niander Wallace's bidding, but she doesn't know that she's now being tailed by the most experienced and dangerous Blade Runner of them all: Ash!

COVER A: JESUS HERVAS

COVER B: VERONICA FISH

COVER C: SYD MEAD

SEA OF THIEVES ORIGINS: CHAMPION OF SOULS

Writer(s): Jeremy Whitley

Artist(s): Rhoald Marcellius

Publisher: Titan Comics

SC, FC, 112pp, $17.99/ UK £14.99

On sale: APRIL 5, 2023

DIVE INTO THE LORE OF SEA OF THIEVES!

Before the Blackwyche became a relic in Shipwreck Bay, it was home to one of the most noble and legendary pirates the Sea of Thieves had ever known. Follow the rise of Sir Arthur Pendragon as he forges his name as the Champion of Souls, striking fear into the bones of every skeleton who dares to roam the waves – but when Arthur finally meets the fearsome captain Graymarrow, will he be able to save his crew, or is his story doomed to be lost at sea?

Collects issues 1-3 of the digital comic series Sea of Thieves Champion of Souls AND The Servant's Tale

COVER ARTIST: IOLANDA ZANFARDINO

KAMEN RIDER KUUGA, VOL. 04

Writer(s): Shotaro Ishinomori (Original Story), Toshiki Inoue (Script)

Artist(s): Hitotsu Yokoshima

Publisher: Titan Comics (Titan Manga imprint)

SC, B&W, 240pp, $12.99/£9.99 UK

On sale: May 10, 2023

MANGA ADAPTATION OF THE FAMOUS JAPANESE TV SERIES! AN EPIC ACTION SERIES ABOUT A DEFENDER OF JUSTICE WITH A TWIST! BASED ON THE ORIGINAL CONCEPT AND STORY BY TOKUSATSU LEGEND SHOTARO ISHINOMORI!

Kamen Rider Kuuga marks the return of a classic manga character adapted for the 21st century that's sure to surprise both new and veteran fans alike.

COVER ARTIST: HITOTSU YOKOSHIMA

STAR TREK EXPLORER #6

Publisher: Titan Magazines

SC, FC, 100pp, $9.99/£5.99 UK

On sale: January 22, 2023

CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE

STAR TREK: PICARD – The final season!

NANA VISITOR – Looking back, looking forward

PLUS INSIDE TREK, EXCLUSIVE NEW FICTION, ALL-STAR INTERVIEWS and much, much more

NEWSSTAND COVER

PX COVER

ALIEN: ENEMY OF MY ENEMY

Writer(s): Mary Sangiovanni

Publisher: Titan Books

SC, 352pp, $16.95, £22.95

On sale: February 22, 2023

AN ORIGINAL NOVEL BASED ON THE ICONIC ALIEN FILM FRANCHISE

WHILE A MOON HURTLES TOWARD CERTAIN DESTRUCTION, TAKING WITH IT A WEYLAND-YUTANI BIOWEAPONS LAB, TALKS ON A NEARBY COLONY COULD LEAD TO ALL-OUT WAR AMONG THE COLONIES

An Original Novel Based on the Films from 20th Century Studios. BONUS MATERIAL: exclusive to this book, a new RPG scenario from Free League, publishers of the award-winning Alien role-playing game.