Ryan O'Sullivan On Runescape In Titan Comics' February 2023 Solicits
Titan Comics has released their solicits and solicitations for January 2023. No Doctor Who, no Sherlock, no Rivers Of London, no Cyberpunk… but there is Conan The Barbarian, Runescape, Moriarty, Kamen Rider, Blade Runner, Sea Of Thieves, and more. And White Noise's Ryan O'Sullivan taking on Runescape for Free Comic Book Day…
CONAN THE BARBARIAN: FREE COMIC BOOK DAY EDITION
Writer(s): Jim Zub
Artist(s): Roberto De La Torre
Colorist: José Villarrubia
Publisher: Titan Comics
FC, 24pp,
On sale: May 6, 2023
TITAN CONAN THE BARBARIAN FREE COMIC BOOK DAY EDITION CREATED BY THE TEAM BEHIND THE NEW ONGOING SERIES- JIM ZUB, ROBERTO DE LA TORRE & JOSÉ VILLARRUBIA!
On the eve of his first major battle, young CONAN OF CIMMERIA pictures a life beyond the borders of his homeland and yearns for a life of adventure undreamt of in his small village. Visions of future allies and unspeakable evils he will eventually encounter throughout his fabled career fill his mind as he makes the choice to take his first fateful step into the HYBORIAN AGE!
COVER ARTIST: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE
RUNESCAPE: UNTOLD TALES OF THE GOD WARS- FREE COMIC BOOK DAY EDITION
Writer(s): Ryan O'Sullivan
Artist(s): TBA
Colorist: TBA
Publisher: Titan Comics
FC, 24pp,
On sale: May 6, 2023
After more than 21 years of setting world records (300M+ accounts and counting!), Jagex and Titan Comics are bringing out a brand new comic series; the first to be set in the iconic medieval fantasy realm of Gielinor, which is home to humans, elves, dwarves and dragonkin alike. Filled with vibrant characters, daring adventure and mysterious magicks, the series will kick off in an epic Free Comic Book Day issue you won't want to miss.
COVER ARTIST: DAVID BARKER
MORIARTY: A CLOCKWORK EMPIRE #1
Writer: Fred Duval & Jean-Pierre Pécau
Artist: Stevan Subic
Letterer: Lauren Bowes
Publisher: Titan Comics
FC, 48pp, $4.99,
On Sale: February 2023
In a London opium den, a monster is killed by the police with seven bullets to the body. At the Diogenes club, an investigator and his partner thwart the Machiavellian plans of a card-playing automaton, and that evening the monster's alter ego will come out of the hospital unscathed… and HOLMES AND WATSON are on the case!
COVER A: LENKA SIMECKOVA
COVER B: ANDREA OLIMPIERI
COVER C: STEVAN SUBRIC
KAMEN RIDER: ZERO-ONE #4
Writer(s): Brandon Easton
Artist(s): Hendry Prasetya
Publisher: Titan Comics
FC, 32pp, $3.99
On sale: March 22, 2023
NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!
Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear companion Izu, he's saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero! But when his company HIDEN INTELLIGENCE is attacked by the mysterious RAGNAROK, Aruto must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past…
COVER A: MIGUEL MERCADO
COVER B: NAHUEL GREGO
COVER C: PHOTO COVER
BLADE RUNNER: 2039 #3
Writer(s): Mike Johnson
Artist(s): Andres Guinaldo
Colorist: Marco Lesko
Publisher: Titan Comics
FC, 32pp, $3.99
On sale: February 8, 2023
The world of Blade Runner continues to excite and astound in the latest chapter of the ground-breaking series.
Luv, the first Replicant Blade Runner, continues her quest to do Niander Wallace's bidding, but she doesn't know that she's now being tailed by the most experienced and dangerous Blade Runner of them all: Ash!
COVER A: JESUS HERVAS
COVER B: VERONICA FISH
COVER C: SYD MEAD
SEA OF THIEVES ORIGINS: CHAMPION OF SOULS
Writer(s): Jeremy Whitley
Artist(s): Rhoald Marcellius
Publisher: Titan Comics
SC, FC, 112pp, $17.99/ UK £14.99
On sale: APRIL 5, 2023
DIVE INTO THE LORE OF SEA OF THIEVES!
Before the Blackwyche became a relic in Shipwreck Bay, it was home to one of the most noble and legendary pirates the Sea of Thieves had ever known. Follow the rise of Sir Arthur Pendragon as he forges his name as the Champion of Souls, striking fear into the bones of every skeleton who dares to roam the waves – but when Arthur finally meets the fearsome captain Graymarrow, will he be able to save his crew, or is his story doomed to be lost at sea?
Collects issues 1-3 of the digital comic series Sea of Thieves Champion of Souls AND The Servant's Tale
COVER ARTIST: IOLANDA ZANFARDINO
KAMEN RIDER KUUGA, VOL. 04
Writer(s): Shotaro Ishinomori (Original Story), Toshiki Inoue (Script)
Artist(s): Hitotsu Yokoshima
Publisher: Titan Comics (Titan Manga imprint)
SC, B&W, 240pp, $12.99/£9.99 UK
On sale: May 10, 2023
MANGA ADAPTATION OF THE FAMOUS JAPANESE TV SERIES! AN EPIC ACTION SERIES ABOUT A DEFENDER OF JUSTICE WITH A TWIST! BASED ON THE ORIGINAL CONCEPT AND STORY BY TOKUSATSU LEGEND SHOTARO ISHINOMORI!
Kamen Rider Kuuga marks the return of a classic manga character adapted for the 21st century that's sure to surprise both new and veteran fans alike.
COVER ARTIST: HITOTSU YOKOSHIMA
STAR TREK EXPLORER #6
Publisher: Titan Magazines
SC, FC, 100pp, $9.99/£5.99 UK
On sale: January 22, 2023
CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE
STAR TREK: PICARD – The final season!
NANA VISITOR – Looking back, looking forward
PLUS INSIDE TREK, EXCLUSIVE NEW FICTION, ALL-STAR INTERVIEWS and much, much more
NEWSSTAND COVER
PX COVER
ALIEN: ENEMY OF MY ENEMY
Writer(s): Mary Sangiovanni
Publisher: Titan Books
SC, 352pp, $16.95, £22.95
On sale: February 22, 2023
AN ORIGINAL NOVEL BASED ON THE ICONIC ALIEN FILM FRANCHISE
WHILE A MOON HURTLES TOWARD CERTAIN DESTRUCTION, TAKING WITH IT A WEYLAND-YUTANI BIOWEAPONS LAB, TALKS ON A NEARBY COLONY COULD LEAD TO ALL-OUT WAR AMONG THE COLONIES
An Original Novel Based on the Films from 20th Century Studios. BONUS MATERIAL: exclusive to this book, a new RPG scenario from Free League, publishers of the award-winning Alien role-playing game.