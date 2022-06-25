Sabretooth #4 Preview: Sabretooth Gets Wood

In this preview of Sabretooth #4, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics, the titular Sabretooth finds himself made suddenly rigid. Check out the preview below.

Sabretooth #4

by Victor LaValle & Leonard Kirk, cover by Ryan Stegman

CALL IN THE CAVALRY! Even the best-laid plans fail. But above ground there are other mutants who've learned what's happening in the Pit and they aren't too pleased with the injustice of their fate. If Sabretooth and the others couldn't break out of the Pit, maybe someone will just have to break in.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 29, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620169300411

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960620169300421 – SABRETOOTH 4 MASTRAZZO VARIANT – $3.99 US

