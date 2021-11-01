Sami Brice's Sells YA Graphic Novel Ripple To Random House Graphic

Sami Brice's Ripple, a contemporary YA graphic novel based on the author's own life. Fourteen-year-old Noéme suddenly finds her home filled with extended family when Haiti is hit by an earthquake. Life was hard enough as she started high school, but now she has to deal with a new side of her identity she had been putting on the back burner, and deal with her cousins at the same time.

Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic has acquired world rights to Ripple, which will be published in 2024. Sami Brice represented themselves without using an agent.

Sami Brice is a Haitian-American, story-teller from New Jersey who has graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design as a Sequential Art major and Graphic Design minor. Since graduation she edited a comic anthology, started working at AWA Studios and is currently getting a Business Masters in Design Management.

The pitch to Random House Graphic that Sami Brice write and illustrated was colored by Meredith Laxton and portrays Sami Brice's experience meeting her cousins for the first time in years due to the 2010 earthquake that hit Haiti.

Whitney Leopard is the Senior Editor at RH Graphic, a new graphic novel imprint at Random House Children's Books. Random House Graphic (RHG) is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. Gina Gagliano is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic.