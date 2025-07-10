Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Mad Cave Studios, Oni Press | Tagged: cbldf, sdcc

San Diego Comic-Con CBLDF/Oni Press/Biker Mice From Mars Welcome Party

Oni Press, The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund and The Nacelle Company announce the CBLDF's annual San Diego Comic-Con Welcome Party

Article Summary CBLDF San Diego Comic-Con Welcome Party returns July 24th at The Westgate Hotel, 8pm to midnight.

Oni Press, Nacelle, Mad Cave, Kickstarter, Raremarq, and Global Comix join as event sponsors.

Exclusive gift bags, giveaways, and silent auctions highlight the party for the first 50 donors.

Celebrate new comics like Biker Mice from Mars and Speed Racer, plus support free expression.

As Bleeding Cool previously reported in our Huge San Diego Comic-Con SDCC Party List, Oni Press, The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund and The Nacelle Company are proud to announce the return of the CBLDF's annual San Diego Comic-Con Welcome Party at The Westgate Hotel on Thursday, July 24th from 8pm to midnight. With the support of co-sponsors Mad Cave Studios, Kickstarter, Global Comix, and Raremarq. The comic book industry event will feature silent auctions and free giveaway gift bags for the first fifty attendees, loaded with comics, merchandise, and party-exclusive surprises. And probably involving this Biker Mice from Mars art by Simon Bisley.

Timed to celebrate the release of this summer's debut of the latest publishing collaboration between Oni Press and The Nacelle Company in the pages of Biker Mice From Mars #1 – the first-ever ongoing series for the globally beloved animation and toy property from creators Melissa Flores and Daniel Geté, in stores now – this year's sponsorship of the long-running, flagship comics industry party at San Diego Comic-Con precedes even more seismic news for Nacelle's fan-favorite properties across comics, toys, and television, including two new seasons of The Toys That Made Us, the release of this September's Wild West C.O.W.–Boys of Moo Mesa comic series from creators Matt Hotson and Juan Gedeon, and the upcoming Biker Mice from Mars animated series, produced in partnership with Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort.

This year's CBLDF will have Mad Cave Studios bringing some serious horsepower to the celebration with the highly anticipated return of Speed Racer. Helmed by acclaimed writer David Pepose and artist Davide Tinto, Mad Cave's new Speed Racer comic series launches this summer with a bold, action-packed take on the iconic franchise. Throughout SDCC, Mad Cave will celebrate Speed Racer with an exclusive convention variant by Michael Cho, limited-edition Speed Racer bandanas, creator signings at Booth #2806, and sneak peeks at two additional upcoming series expanding the Speed Racer universe: Tales From The Road and Racer X. Together, these standout projects set the stage for an unforgettable celebration of comics and creative storytelling!

Together, this year's impressive roster of sponsors will reach be generously donating an array of limited-edition SDCC collectibles and promotional giveaways for CBLDF Welcome Party gift bags – free to the first 50 attendees who make a donation of $25 or more to benefit the CBLDF at the door – with items, including randomly inserted, highly sought-after Biker Mice From Mars #1 variant covers by artists Simon Bisley, Kano, Karl Kerschl, and Dustin Weaver from Oni Press; a limited-edition Speed Racer bandana and a signed copy of Speed Racer #0 from Mad Cave Studios; a brand new zine from Kickstarter, featuring expert crowdfunding tips from creators like Charlie Stickney, Kat Calamia, Spike Trotman, Mira Ong Chua, and more; as well as more graphic novel and collectibles yet-to-be revealed.

The evening's festivities will also feature the return of the CBLDF's annual San Diego Comic-Con Silent Auction, featuring comic art and other collectibles donated by a wide array of supporting contributors from across the worlds of comics and entertainment, including Heroic Signatures, Mad Cave Studios, The Nacelle Company, Oni Press, and more.

"Censorship is growing faster than ever in the U.S., but with the help of our sponsors, members, and the entire comics community, the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund is moving even faster to protect free expression through the comic arts," said Jeff Trexler, Interim Director of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund. Now let's celebrate our victories and fuel up for the future at the annual CBLDF San Diego Comic-Con Welcome Party!"

"We're thrilled to partner with Oni Press to bring Biker Mice from Mars from the screen to the page—just in time for an event as iconic and influential as San Diego Comic-Con," said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of The Nacelle Company. "Celebrating this fan-favorite franchise with the CBLDF and its community marks the start of an exciting journey to introduce this beloved series to new audiences."

"We're proud to co-present this year's CBLDF Welcome Party alongside Oni Press to support the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund's vital mission to uplift and protect the rights of the comics community," said Mad Cave's VP of Marketing Alison Pond. Collaborating on this event has been a true joy, as we share the same goal: to tell incredible stories, celebrate the comics medium, and support the people behind them—at the end of the day, we're stronger together."

"We're happy to continue supporting the CBLDF Welcome Party this year," said Sam Kusek, Kickstarter's Senior Outreach Lead for Comics. "The CBLDF's advocacy helps more comic stories come to life by protecting the creators behind them. It goes without saying that, at Kickstarter, we share that same commitment to empowering creators. The brand-new zine we're launching at the party is one way we're continuing to do our part. Our new "Guide to Comics" zine is designed for comic creators and packed with advice from me and a range of Kickstarter creators who know exactly what it takes to run a successful campaign"

"We're proud to sponsor this year's CBDLF San Diego Comic-Con Welcome Party," said Chris Tung, Founder of Raremarq. "The work CBDLF does to protect the First Amendment rights of the comics community is vital, and we're honored to celebrate their ongoing impact. We look forward to supporting their mission and leveraging our marketplace to help raise funds for their future efforts."

"Artistic expression is the lifeblood of comics, and protecting it is essential to the medium's future. We're honored to support the CBLDF and their tireless efforts to defend the rights of creators and readers alike," said Juuso Myllyrinne, Chief Marketing Officer at GlobalComix. "This partnership is about more than celebration – it's about solidarity. The CBLDF's work safeguards the heart of our industry, and we're committed to advancing their mission at one of comics' most iconic events."

Admission to the event is free for CBLDF members and a $25 donation for the general public at the door to support the CBLDF's ongoing work in protecting free speech and creative expression. Click here for tickets and more details. (A SDCC badge is NOT required to attend.) You can find the CBLDF at booth #1629, Oni Press at Booth #1829, Nacelle at Booth 2547, and Mad Cave at Booth #2806.

