Sarah A. Hoyt Writes Barbarella #1 For Dynamite July 2021 Solicits

Sci-fi and fantasy novelist Sarah A. Hoyt, author of Uncharted, Darkship Thieves, and many more, is writing a new Barbarella series from Dynamite, based on the classic comic books, novels and movie, with new artist Madibek Musabekov, coming out in July. It joins other launch titles from them for Red Sonja: Black, White and Red, and Dejah Thoris Vs John Carter, along with their own titles in Dynamite Entertainment July 2021 solicitations, a full year after comicsgategate.

BARBARELLA #1 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

MAY210758

(W) Sarah Hoyt (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The Siren of Space returns for a series of all-new adventures by a dynamic new creative team! Multi-award winning author SARAH HOYT and rising star artist MADIBEK MUSABEKOV are at the controls as Barbarella leaves space dock on a new mission fraught with unseen layers of danger, duplicity and perhaps a dose of romance! Camelot is home to the rich and powerful class seeking escape from an increasingly crowded and decaying galactic empire. Desperate clandestine transmissions from an enslaved underclass bring Barbarella to investigate, uncovering secrets that lead to more secrets-and the distinct possibility that someone knew she was coming. High concept sci-fi meets the greatest aspects of the human soul in a series that will reveal wonders that both terrify and delight, plus covers by fan-favorites LUCIO PARILLO, DERRICK CHEW, BRIAN BOLLAND and more!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #1 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

MAY210736

(W) Kurt Busiek, Amanda Deibert, Mark Russell (A) Ben Dewey, Cat Staggs, Bob Q (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Dynamite proudly presents a prestige project by the world's greatest storytellers! Red Sonja, like you've NEVER seen before…all presented in beautiful black, white, and red!

KURT BUSIEK (Astro City, Marvels) and BENJAMIN DEWEY (King In Black: Namor) take you to The Mountains Of Night, a foreboding haunt where the She-Devil With A Sword seeks a precious, priceless item…

AMANDA DEIBERT (Wonder Woman) and CAT STAGGS (Smallville) wind you through a mysterious adventure of crimson and ebony…

MARK RUSSELL (Red Sonja) and BOB Q (Red Sonja) return to put their final stamp on their classic Red Sonja series, with a coda that will leave you breathless…

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $4.99

DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #1 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

MAY210778

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Lucio Parrillo

An epic adventure, reuniting fiction's greatest lovers: Dejah Thoris from Barsoom, and John Carter from Earth! But their reunion is short-lived…THE LONGBORN, an ancient and mysterious race of immortal "gods" have arrived to reclaim what is theirs: MARS!

Can Dejah and Carter's love hold through a planet-sized war? Find out, courtesy of superstar DAN ABNETT (Guardians Of The Galaxy, Justice League) and ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (Red Sonja)!

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #2 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

MAY210813

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The hit series returns, cuz you can't kill a never-ending army of zombies…you can only hope to beat the $% out of them! After tragically losing their first Chosen One against the zombie plague, Vampirella, Miss Fury, and what remains of the Project Superpowers look for a new savior — but Ash Williams is an even more reluctant Deadite hunter than usual! This time, the Army of Darkness has ray guns, super powers and a brilliant new general: Evil Sonja, who takes her role of Queen of Hel quite seriously!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DIE!NAMITE DLX ULTRA PREMIUM TRADING CARDS FOIL PACK

DYNAMITE

MAY210827

(A) Various

DIE!NAMITE DELUXE ULTRA-PREMIUM TRADING CARD SET

A zombie plague has infected the universe, and some of the greatest heroes across time and space have banded together to stay alive and to save life itself. Vampirella! Red Sonja! John Carter! Dejah Thoris! Miss Fury! And Peter Cannon, Thunderbolt! From Barsoom to Drakulon to Hyborea to modern-day Earth, they will fight the dead to the death — or turn undead themselves. Featuring stunning art by Lucio Parrillo, Arthur Suydam, Peach Momoko, Will Robson, Joseph Michael Linsner and more, this new trading-card set is a must-have for fans of both horror and heroes – a beautiful ballet of destruction and renewal against the ultimate foe!

This set is a collector's dream and includes an 18-card base set, PLUS Dynamite chase cards that include: 6 signed cards, 12 Line Art cards, 9-card puzzle cards, 2-box-topper special cards, and thousands of one-of-a-kind hand drawn original art signed sketch cards. Every signed card features a color ink or ultra-rare, gold ink signature! Every individual foil-pack is enhanced packaged in a colorful mini-box and includes 2 Signed Sketch Cards, 2 Base Cards, 1 Line Art Card, 1 Puzzle Card, and 1 Signed Card. Every specially designed, 4-color display case includes 12 mini-box foil packs.

Featuring art from; Lucio Parrillo, Arthur Suydam, Peach Momoko, Will Robson, Joseph Michael Linsner and many, many others.

Sketch Card artists include; Adam Talley, Amanda Rachels, Anastasia Catris, Andrew Edge, Andy Bohn, Anthony Richichi, April Reyna, Barry Renshaw, Benjamin Lombart, Bianca Thompson, Bobby Blakey, Bradley Hudson, Brent Scotchmer, Carl Kent, Charles Drake, Chris Caniano, Diablos Grande, Dan Curto, Daniel Gorman, Danielle Steely, Darren Chandler, Diego Ayala, Don Kunkel, Elias Gambit Melendes, Erica Hesse, Ernest Romero, Fernando Jimenez, Gary Edmund, Geoffrey Gwin, Gordon Purcell, Huy Truong, J Hammond, Jason Miller, Jason Mooers, Jeff Meuth, Jeffrey C. Benitez, Jerold Bahr, Joe Correa, Joe DelBeato, Joe Wigfield, John Martin, Free Isabello, Jon Mangini, Karl Jones, Ken Haeser, Kevin Meinert, Kevin Munroe, Kristin Allen, KÃ¼r?at Ã‡etiner, Kyle Williams, Limuel Pinzon, Marcia Dye, Mariano Nicieza, Mark Stroud, Matt Buttich, Matt Stewart, Michael Metlen, Michelle Rayner, Mick Beyers, Mick Trimble, Mike Lilly, Mike Munshaw, Monty Anderson, Nathan Kennett, Nick Caponi, Omar Soto, Reid Beaman, Rhiannon Owens, Rich Molinelli, Richard Johnson, Rusty Gilligan, Samantha Branch, Sanna U., Sarah Fletcher, Scott Harrel, Tim Levandoski, Tom Romano, Tony Miello, Vanessa Solis, Veronica O'Connel, Chenduz, Wilson Ramos, Zachary Woolsey, Geoff Elkins, Clinton W. Yeager and many, many more!

Complete set will include:

18 Base Cards (2 per pack)

12 Line Art Cards (1 per pack)

9 Card Art Puzzle (1 per pack)

6 Signed Cards (1 per pack)

2 Box Toppers

Thousands of Color Sketch Cards (2 per pack)

Mini-Box-Foil-Packs- 7 cards/Display Box 12 packs

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $99.99

VAMPIRELLA #23 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

MAY210829

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

RED MASS, PART 1: The countdown to the most unholy union in history begins here! Having finally returned to Earth from her Interstellar adventure, Vampirella rescues a child from certain death while unwittingly giving life to the greatest evil the world has ever seen! The epic run of CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and ERGUN GUNDUZ is about to reach its crescendo!

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

VAMPIRELLA INTERSTELLAR TP VOL 03

DYNAMITE

MAY210843

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Peach Momoko

We round out Year Two of our 50th Anniversary Vampirella series with the prologue to "Interstellar," the chronicle of Vampirella's journey back to her home planet of Drakulon. Lilith has vanished under mysterious circumstances leaving Vampirella– who's never had the best relationship with her mom– torn between accepting Lilith's disappearance or going to her rescue, which would require her finding a way back to her home world. Caving in to the inevitable, Vampirella has only one place she can begin her journey — the human she rescued from Drakulon all those years ago and re-create the accident that brought him there.

Contains Vampirella #15 thru #19.

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $19.99

JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER DAWN BUST STANDARD ED

DYNAMITE

MAY210845

(A) Joseph Michael Linsner

Dawn, the goddess of rebirth, celebrates 30 years with an all-new two-statue set featuring one of Dynamite's most exciting crossovers with Vampirella. Each of the 7.5" high resin busts are hand painted and placed on an elegant "book" base. Both statues, together, create a complete, thematic set based on the idea of "balance between heart and mind". These strictly limited resin collectibles are hand numbered and only 705 will ever be made.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $129.99

JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER VAMPIRELLA BUST STANDARD ED

DYNAMITE

MAY210846

(A) Joseph Michael Linsner

Vampirella celebrates 50 years with an all-new two-statue set featuring one of Dynamite's most exciting crossovers with Joe Linsner's Dawn. Each of the 7.5" high resin busts are hand painted and placed on an elegant "book" base. Both statues, together, create a complete, thematic set based on the idea of "balance between heart and mind". These strictly limited resin collectibles are hand numbered and only 705 will ever be made.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $129.99

JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER 2020 DAWN SKETCHBOOK SC (MR)

DYNAMITE

MAY210847

(W) Joseph Michael Linsner (A/CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Joseph Michael Linsner delivers the Dawn 2020 Limited Edition Sketchbook for fans hungry for more beautiful illustrations of the goddess. This 24-page full color sketchbook normally is available at San Diego Comic Con, but due to the cancellation of all shows in 2020 is being offered direct to all his fans right here. Inside the pages of this collectible treasure are unpublished illustrations of Dawn and other powerful female characters from comics. As a special bonus – every copy of the sketchbook is signed by Linsner himself!

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $30.00

JAMES BOND AGENT OF SPECTRE #5 CVR A CASALANGUIDA

DYNAMITE

MAY210849

(W) Christos Cage (A) Luca Casalanguida (CA) Butch Guice

The SPECTRE Civil War reaches its explosive conclusion! Who will come out on top, the established Ernst Stavro Blofeld or the upstart Titania Jones? Either way, will James Bond – and the world – survive? Can 007 use this war to bring SPECTRE down from within… or will he end up just one more casualty?

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #2 CVR A MYCHAELS

DYNAMITE

MAY210853

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Marat Mycheals

The pin-up queen… of adventure is back! Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents: Bettie Page in "The Curse of the Banshee!"

An all-new Bettie Page series under the guidance of writer Stephen Mooney, ably assisted by artist Jethro "Jet" Morales and a host of incredible covers artists, cosplay goddesses and the queen of the pin-up herself – Bettie Page!

In issue #2, things are not as they appear to be in Ireland as Bettie comes face-to-face with the mysterious Banshee. But, with eh ability to alter its shape, the Banshee continues to prove an elusive mystery, one which Bettie Page finds herself hard-pressed to solve!

Covers by: Marat Mychaels, Joseph Michael Linsner, Stephen Mooney, Rachel Hollon(Cosplay) and Bettie Page (Vintage Pin-Up Photo)

Stephen Mooney has worked for DC, Marvel and a host of other publishers, but is perhaps best-known as the creator (AND writer AND artist) of Half-Past Danger!

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #3 CVR A CONNER

DYNAMITE

MAY210869

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner (A) Moritat (CA) Amanda Conner

JIMMY PALMIOTTI, AMANDA CONNER and MORITAT get their sadistic on as the huntress becomes the hunted! Sonja's on the trail of the Crown of Erkhara and the scoundrel who pilfered it, but her quest is complicated by a bounty on her head and a wave of assassins eager to collect! Heavy is the head that wears the bounty, as the She-Devil with a Sword is about to find out!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

VAMPIRELLA DARK POWERS TP

DYNAMITE

MAY210884

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Paul Davidson (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

The Cosmic Saga featuring Vampirella and the heroes of Project Superpowers is here!

Welcome to THE PROJECT- an interdimensional collective of superheroes- tasked with recruiting members from across infinite worlds. And their newest recruit is…VAMPIRELLA!?

Superstar writer DAN ABNETT and artist PAUL DAVIDSON (along with the Dynamite Bullpen) bring you an epic tale that will affect thousands of planets- billions of lives- and will answer the question: 'What happens when you ask a vampire to save the universe?'

Collects issues 1-5, along with a complete cover gallery.

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $19.99

SONJAVERSAL #6 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

MAY210888

(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Lucio Parrillo

ALL-NEW STORY! ALL-NEW SONJA'S! PERFECT JUMPING-ON POINT FOR NEW READERS!

A low-level criminal is suddenly making a big mysterious underworld splash…which is remarkable, considering that the guy's very recently DIED. Sounds like a case for NOIR SONJA. But not only does N.S. have to solve The Mystery Of The Successful Cadaver, she's got to manage the arrival of a whole new cadre of Sonja's that'll throw her investigation for a loop…

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SACRED SIX #12 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

MAY210901

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Fritz Casas (CA) Lucio Parrillo

All good things must come to an end, and that includes the saga of Sacred Six! Leviticus, agent of the City of Sacred, is hellbent (get it?) on destroying the monsters and other undead denizens of Ashthorne, but the Six may have something to say about that. Meanwhile, the mystery of the Gardener is revealed and a member of the Six must forever silence her conscience-or her teammates! CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and FRITZ CASAS' epic comes to a dramatic close, but also raises the question: is an ending ever TRULY an ending?

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #5 CVR A PAGULAYAN

DYNAMITE

MAY210913

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Carlo Pagulayan

All the players are out in the open now, and the field's starting to get bloody. Sacrifices are being made and heads are rolling… and now, of course, Vampirella's finally got to face it: Purgatori's not on her side. She's not on the enemy's side either. She's on a side all her own, and the stakes are even bigger than before. Bigger than the whole world? Yeah. That's right. And now this whole damn fight's going to have to get UGLY.

We're going to level with you: the bad guys have this one sewn up. Lilith's won. Or… Purgatori's won. The human world is finished. May as well pack your bags and head back to Drakulon or wherever you're from. Unless… Vampirella's got a surprise up her sleeve? A deadly surprise involving spectacularly gruesome mayhem? LET'S FIND OUT!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SRP: $50.00

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #20 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

MAY210923

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Michael Sta. Maria (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Issue #20! Writer Tom Sniegoski continues to weave a post-apocalyptic tale featuring a literal hell on earth as a reborn vampirella fights against the literal forces of chaos to save humanity from its ultimate destruction!

The war between Order and Chaos has come to an end, and as the dust settles, humanity begins the process of rising from the ashes. Vampirella, forever changed, must begin a journey across the barren landscape of a world ravaged by the supernatural…

But is it too late for her to regain her lost humanity?

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DYNAMITE ART OF LUCIO PARRILLO HC (AUG191223)

DYNAMITE

MAY210933

(W) Lucio Parrillo (A/CA) Lucio Parrillo

For the last decade, artist Lucio Parrillo has crafted some of the most incredible painted images ever seen in comics! For Dynamite Entertainment, Parrillo has painted the most iconic images of the most iconic characters in the company's library! Now, all of this incredible art is presented in one incredible hardcover collection!

Red Sonja: From Barbarian to Queen!

Vampirella: Drakulon and Beyond!

John Carter, Dejah Thoris and Tarzan: From the Jungles of Earth to the Wastes of Barsoom!

Plus: Zombies, Pirates and Chaos! 200 pages of beautiful women and horrific beasts!

Also featuring select process and preliminary pieces of art from Parrillo himself!

Lucio Parrillo is an illustrator and painter who for the past 15 years has worked for the most reputable companies in the comics and games industry. He has painted many covers for Marvel Comics, DC Comics, and Dynamite Entertainment. He has worked on trading cards and other game productions, including Magic the Gathering and Warcraft.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $29.99