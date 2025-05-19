Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Pizza Witch, sarah graley

Sarah Graley's Pizza Witch Gets An Image Comics Graphic Novel

Sarah Graley's Pizza Witch gets an Image Comics graphic novel... and here's a look ahead

Article Summary Pizza Witch, originally self-published by Sarah Graley, returns as a graphic novel from Image Comics.

The new story is a collaboration between Sarah Graley and her husband Stef Purenins, debuting September 2025.

Roxy, the aspiring Pizza Witch, goes on a quest for the magical Remarkable Oregano with her cat George.

Expect fun, adventure, pizza magic, and heartwarming moments in this delicious new world of Pizza Witch.

Originally, Your Favourite Pizza Witch was first self-published in September 2015 as part of a stretch goal on Sarah Graley's Our Super Adventure Kickstarter, and then reprinted in a deluxe hardback edition in 2017. It is long out of print but can still be picked up digitally. And now we are getting a sequel or reimagining, with Sarah Graley's husband Stef Purenins. He posted on Instagram "Me and @sarahgraley are making a new graphic novel together! PIZZA WITCH will be released through @skyboundcomet and @skyboundent in September 2025! We can't wait to share this magic-filled adventure with you! It's the longest we've ever worked on something in secret, and we're really happy with how it's turned out!" And now it has been added to Image Comics' August 2025 solicits and solicitations for August. Here's the solicitation and a preview of what is to come…

Pizza Witch OGN TP

STORY: SARAH GRALEY & STEF PURENINS

ART / COVER: SARAH GRALEY

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"

SEPT. 3 | 296

All Roxy wants is to become the most legendary Pizza Witch ever! But when her uninspired boss and her well-meaning parents put her dream in jeopardy, she's stuck in a pizza-flavoured rut. That is, until she's sent off on a quest for a powerful artifact of pizza magic—the Remarkable Oregano! With her feisty cat George by her side, Roxy sets off on her broom to lands unknown! Will this be the adventure she's been waiting for—filled with advanced pizza magic, wild challenges, and maybe even a little romance? Or will her dream be squashed like an overripe tomato? Join Roxy and George for a hilarious and heartwarming adventure cooked up by SARAH GRALEY (Glitch, Donut the Destroyer) and STEF PURENINS (Our Super Adventure), in the delicious world of PIZZA WITCH.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!