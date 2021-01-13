Scarlet Witch, The Great Pretender in The Marvel Universe, Today

So what's with the Scarlet Witch right now? She has a TV show in Wandavision but not much presence in the Marvel Universe right now – though her presence is felt. She's popped up in Strange Academy, and did that thing with turning all the Genoshan dead mutants into zombies, but might there be an attempt to bring her back into focus? Today's Marauders #17 has Callisto refer to her by the name her not-father Magneto also refers to her in SWORD #1.

"The Pretender". As Freddie Mercury might have said "Oh yes she's the great pretender. Adrift in a world of her own. She plays the game but to her real shame you've left her to dream all alone." But over in SWORD, they have realised that maybe, just maybe, this might not be a great thing, as the Emperor of the Skrull/Kree Alliance is married to her son. And are seizing at any options to present a better face for mutants to the rest of the galaxy, by dealing with this Knull nonsense.

Also, it would save the Earth from invasion from an unholy alien genocidal zealot, but hey, you've got to think about the diplomatic aspect of it all first. And hey, wouldn't this be a handy excuse to make everyone love Scarlet Witch again? You'd hate to have another disconnect between the TV show and the comic books.

SWORD #2 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200493

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Valerio Schiti

WHAT IS PROTOCOL V?

The S.W.O.R.D. station is thrown in at the deep end of a planetary crisis as Krakoa battles the KING IN BLACK! While a cross-division team take on latex dragons from outer space, Abigail Brand prepares a deniable operation all her own. What is PROTOCOL V – and can the Earth survive it? Rated T+In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 SRP: $3.99 MARAUDERS #17

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200528

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Matteo Lolli (CA) Russell Dauterman

REMATCH!

Storm versus Calisto. This time, it's personal. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 SRP: $3.99