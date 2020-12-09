Scarlet Witch, The Pretender Of Krakoa? (SWORD #1 Spoilers)

In Strange Academy #5, we got a look inside Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch's e-mail inbox. In which we see Hank McCoy inviting the Scarlet Witch to Krakoa – even though she is no longer a mutant. And her father being all pally as well.

Even though in House Of X #4, she has quite the reputation as the second highest mutant genocidal figure on the list.

As well as what she then went and did with all those Genoshan mutant dead, by turning them into zombies – including some who had already been revived on Krakoa. Professor Xavier knows "No More Mutants"…

Well, in SWORD #1, they recognise the antipathy towards the Scarlet Witch. With Abigail Brand pointing out that her son, Wiccan, is married to the Kree/Skrull Emperor, Hulkling.

And that Scarlet Witch has been declared an Enemy of the state of Krakoa. Which is nice. Previouly known as the daughter of Magneto and believed to be a mutant, that was all done away with. No longer a mutant, no longer a daughter of Magneto and no longer a problem when dealing with competing studios over the movie rights. A mutant Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch could appear in the X-Men and non-mutant versions could be in the Avengers. But it does leave Wanda with quite the reputation.

Will bringing back the Scarlet Witch into the Krakoan fold be a necessary diplomatic move for SWORD?

SWORD #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200553

ONE GIANT LEAP FOR MUTANTKIND!

The Mutant nation of Krakoa has quickly become a major force on the world stage… but why stop there? Krakoa has relaunched the Sentient World Observation & Response Directorate – a fully independent organization dealing with all things extra-terrestrial on behalf of all of Earth. Al Ewing and Valerio Schitti, the team behind EMPYRE, bring us the tale of Mutantkind looking to do for the galaxy what Krakoa did for the planet. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 09, 2020 SRP: $4.99