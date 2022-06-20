SCOOP: DC Comics/Milestone To Publish Icon Vs Hardware

DC Comics is to continue the Milestone Media line through 2022 and 2023 by having their principal characters come up against each other, and that means Icon Vs Hardware as an upcoming mini-series for later this year. Or possibly the beginning of next.

Icon, created by Dwayne McDuffie and M. D. Bright was a launch title in 1993. An alien being who crash lands on Earth in the nineteenth century, and who took on the form of a black man, he is a parallel for Superman – but one who, over the decades, became a Luther-like businessman and corporate lawyer, with abilities such as flight, super-strength, and invulnerability. He is forced to team up with Rocket, a human teenager who uses Icon's alien technology, and tried to get Icon to relate more to the rest of humanity, especially their local communities.

Hardware, created by Dwayne McDuffie and Denys Cowan was also a launch title for Milestone in 1993. Curt Metcalf is an inventor who creates a tech-based Hardware identity to fight organised crime in his neighbourhood. The mob boss is also Curt's employer, who remains unaware of the irony, and provides Curt with the resources for his inventions.

Both series have been revived recently at DC Comics as part of Milestone 2.0. Milestone Media was founded in 1993 by a coalition of African-American artists and writers, consisting of Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis and Derek T. Dingle. Reginald Hudlin relaunched Milestone with Denys Cowan and Derek Dingle, though without Michael Davis, and Dwayne McDuffie's widow Charlotte McDuffie sued before an agreement could be reached. DC Comics has announced "Earth-M" as a reality within their multiverse, home to the earlier and recent Milestone characters. The return of Milestone saw five titles, Icon and Rocket, Hardware, Blood Syndicate, a new Static series and Duo (based on Xombi).

And it appears that their next step will be to pit one character against the other. Hey, we are getting a Batman Vs Robin in September, looks like we will get an Icon Vs Hardware to follow.