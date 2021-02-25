SCOOP: DC to Launch Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow in June

Bleeding Cool has learned that DC Comics is to launch a new comic book Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow #1 in June as part of the continuing DC Infinite Frontier books.

The creative team is not yet revealed, but it will be part of a series of books from DC Comics that will kick off with Infinite Frontier #0 next week and continue into Infinite Frontier #1 in July. You can keep up with more of Bleeding Cool's Infinite Frontier coverage with this tag.

DC's monthly Supergirl series was cancelled last year with issue 42, originally planned for May, published digitally when the pandemic and shutdowns hit, and eventually published in print in August. Supergirl got a Future State two-issue mini-series as Future State: Kara Zor-el: Superwoman, but had no series for the Infinite Frontier launch.

Future State: Kara Zor-El: Superwoman saw Kara setting up a colony on the moon after falling out big-time with Jonathan Kent, the new Superman of Metropolis, and the death of Krypto The Superdog.

Whether this comic will tie in with the Future State storylines, or will be set in "tomorrow", or even feature Kara, is not yet known. Though odds are that soon after Bleeding Cool runs this, Clark Bull at DC Comics will find a friendly website to run an exclusive reveal. But, as ever, you read it here first.

Supergirl was created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino in 1959 as a female counterpart to Superman. In 1969, Supergirl became the lead feature in Adventure Comics, and in 1972 had the first-named Supergirl comic book.

The TV series currently airing on The CW was first broadcast in 2015 and stars Melissa Benoist. The sixth season, which is set to premiere in June, when Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow is meant to launch, will serve as the series' final season.

