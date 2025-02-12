Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Image | Tagged: printwatch, transformers
SCOOP: Transformers #1 & Void Rivals #1 Get Eleventh Printings
Scoop Printwatch: Transformers #1 & Void Rivals #1 Get Eleventh Printings, plenty more get seventh, fifth, fourth and third printings.
PrintWatch: We get the news that both Transformers #1 and Void Rivals #1 from Image Comics/Skybound/Hasbro are both going beyond their special X printings to get an eleventh printing each, for the comics that kicked off their Energon Universe over the last eighteen months. And set the table for what some are seeing as the direct market revival with the Ultimate and Absolute titles to match. And for the 12th of March 2025, lots of other Transformers issues getting more multiple printings as well. Here, exclusively to Bleeding Cool, are all the covers… found in the darkest of webs.
- Transformers #1 gets an eleventh printing, cover by Iban Coello, Adriano Lucas
- Void Rivals #1 gets an eleventh printing, cover by Ryan Ottley, Annalisa Leoni
- Transformers #2 gets a seventh printing, cover by Eric Canete
- Transformers #3 gets a fifth printing, cover by Steve Skroce
- Transformers #6 gets a fourth printing, cover by Hendry Prasetya
- Transformers #8 gets a third printing, cover by Mico Suayan
- Transformers #11 gets a third printing, cover by Jay Anacleto, Romula Fajardo Jr
- Transformers #12 gets a second printing with A and B covers by Jason Howard
- Transformers #13 gets a third printing, cover by Jae Lee, June Chung
- Transformers #14 gets a second printing with A and B covers by Jason Howard