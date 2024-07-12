Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, IDW, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: scott dunbier, sdcc

Scott Dunbier Launches New Publisher, Act 4, At San Diego Comic-Con

Scott Dunbier will be launching his new publisher, Act 4, at San Diego Comic-Con. The name refers to the fourth act in Dunbier's career.

Earlier this year, I broke the news that IDW VP of Special Projects, and former EIC of Wildstorm, Scott Dunbier, would be stepping down from IDW after sixteen years. And that he had a new venture in mind. I can now share that Scott Dunbier will be launching his new publisher, Act 4, at San Diego Comic-Con. The name refers to this being the fourth act in Dunbier's career, as an art dealer, at Wildstorm/DC Comics, at IDW and now… this. With a logo designed by Chip Kidd.

Scott Dunbier states "The goal of Act 4 will be to create books—comics, graphic novels, collections, Artist's Editions—that are bound together by the quality of their content. Making this move is exciting, and a bit scary, but I love the books that I do, and it's time to bet on myself." So he will be continuing the original art reproduction publishing line he pioneered at IDW, and that other publishers copied – until they realised how hard it was and outsourced to Scott. I understand that he has some contractual arrangements with such comics publishers and creators named him as a "key man" at IDW, and so without him at the publisher, they will be free to follow Scott to his new project. Walter Simonson is likely to be one. Details of publishing plans will be announced at San Diego Comic-Con, at Scott Dunbier's panel on the Friday.

Scott Dunbier: Act 4 Publishing, Friday, 7/26/24, 1:30PM – 2:30PM, Room: 10 From 1995 until earlier this year, Scott Dunbier served as the guiding force of many of WildStorm/DC and IDW Publishing's most acclaimed projects. He created Absolute Editions and the Artist's Editions. He spearheaded Alan Moore's America's Best Comics line, the Cliffhanger imprint, and Darwyn Cooke's series of Parker graphic novels. He is now—finally—starting his own publishing company, with his very first projects being announced on this panel. Please join Scott, and a special guest or two, as he unveils his exciting new venture!

