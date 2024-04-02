Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Alex Antone, ben abernathy, Rob Levin

Gossip: Problems With The Search For A Batman Editor At DC Comics

The hunt for a Batman editor is still on at DC Comics in Burbank as a search for an external candidate has been made harder.

Bleeding Cool has some more Batoffice gossip spinning out of sources at Wondercon. The hunt for a Batman editor is still on at DC Comics within Warner Bros. in Burbank, California. A search for an external candidate has been made harder by the fact that most qualified publishing people outside of Warners are based in New York. And not everyone is happy moving coasts without the pay bump that Warners might not be willing to offer.

Earlier this year. Ben Abernathy quit DC Comics as Batman editor, to move to Skybound Entertainment, with Katie Kubert stepping in temporarily, doubling up her duties as Group Editor to help fill the gap.

Bleeding Cool has now been told that Alex Antone was planned to be hired as Batman editor. A former DC Comics Editor, he has been Editor at Skybound Entertainment for four years. However, we are told that such plans, after an offer was made, and everyone at DC believed he was going to make the trip… it suddenly came to nothing; Antone isn't going anywhere.

Former DC Comics Editor Rob Levin, who was recently working at AWA Studios, was also being considered as a ideal solution, but the fact that he just got married to Andrea Shea last weekend raised concerns over nepotism. Though no one seemed to care about Karen Berger and Richard Bruning back in the day.

But with Batman #150 approaching (though seemingly delayed by the Absolute Power crossover tie-in books until September) there is a bit of a void right now. Anybody want to be a Group Editor of the Batman comic books Now would be a good time to get in touch. Salary range, it seerms, is between $91,000 to $169,000, and all the Batman comics you can read. Here are the job details…

Your Role Accountabilities…

Manage editorial product based on existing IP and leverage their wide, commercial appeal to expand readership.

Identify and develop new, world-building editorial stories and characters designed to expand on the franchise or group of titles when and if possible with the key creative stakeholders of the IP.

Manage the creative process for editorial products from conception through publication.

Ensure that schedules and quality standards are met.

Seek to innovate and utilise new technologies to best reach existing and new partners and fans.

Seek ways to freshen ongoing series with new talent and storylines.

Oversee approval process to streamline and optimize communication and collaboration between editorial, creative, and other stakeholders.

Supervise and develop team members, while collaborating with other Group Editors in developing events, launches, and crossovers.

Performs other duties/projects as assigned.

Qualifications & Experience…

7 to 10 years of directly related editorial experience required.

At least two years of experience managing a creative team required.

Must have the ability to manage a creative team and editorial staff.

Must have the ability to communicate effectively and tactfully (both verbally and in writing) with individuals at all levels of the organization.

Must have the ability to organize, work well under time constraints, meet deadlines, and manage multiple tasks and project elements simultaneously.

Knowledge of art, and the ability to discuss composition, color, and design required.

Developmental editing experience required.

Copyediting and proofreading skills required.

Proficiency using Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook) and Adobe Creative Cloud software (Acrobat and Photoshop) required.

An innovative, solution-oriented outlook is essential.

Must be comfortable traveling domestically up to 10% of the time.

The Nice To Haves…

Bachelor's degree in English, Journalism, Publishing, Cinema Studies, Art, or a related field strongly preferred.

Knowledge of and contacts in the publishing/comic book industry strongly preferred.

Knowledge of core comic book

Shoes dropping all over the place, it seems.

