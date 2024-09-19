Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: scott pilgrim, Snotgirl

Scott Pilgrim's Bryan Lee O'Malley & Leslie Hung Bring Back Snotgirl

Scott Pilgrim's Bryan Lee O'Malley and Leslie Hung Bring Back Snotgirl From Image Comcis in December after almost five years.

Scott Pilgrim's Bryan Lee O'Malley and Leslie Hung are bringing Snotgirl back from Image Comics in December with Snotgirl #16. Snotgirl #15, planed for September only came out in March 2020, just as the actual pandemic hit. And that was that for the lovable, allergy-plagued mess, of Lottie. But the new upcoming Snotgirl #16 will kick off a new story arc in what Image Comics are optimistically still calling an ongoing series and hit shelves in December from Image Comics. "Now that fashion influencer Lottie Person is officially in a relationship with Caroline—the girl of her dreams—what kind of trouble will they get into next?" "This comic has been cave-aged for four years until the crystalline structures are perfect," said O'Malley. "It will have an incredible mouthfeel." Hung added only: "Finally, some good food."

Here's a preview of the returning series…

The three previous graphic novels are still available to catch up.

Snotgirl Volume 1: Green Hair Don't Care

WHO IS LOTTIE PERSON? Is she a gorgeous, fun-loving social media star with a perfect life or a gross, allergy-ridden mess? Enter a world of snot, blood, and tears in this first collection from New York Times best seller BRYAN LEE O'MALLEY (Scott Pilgrim, Seconds) and dazzling newcomer LESLIE HUNG! Collects Snotgirl #1-5. Snotgirl Volume 2: California Screaming

YALSA's 2018 Great Graphic Novels for Teens From the creator of SCOTT PILGRIM! Lottie Person is a glamorous fashion blogger living her best life in L.A. ― at least that's what she wants you to think. CALIFORNIA SCREAMING finds Lottie putting the past behind her and trying to make the best of a bad situation ― her life! Lottie's new bestie is an emotional roller coaster: first she died, and then she killed someone. Who will Caroline hurt next, and what is her brother Virgil doing here? What secret is Detective John Cho seeking in the desert? Why did Cutegirl ghost her sister? Is Normgirl really going to marry Ashley? And what in god's name did Sunny ever see in Charlene? These questions and many others may possibly be answered in SNOTGIRL, VOL. 2: CALIFORNIA SCREAMING! IGN calls SNOTGIRL "Fresh and different!" and says "its sheer weirdness, creativity and heart will appeal to fans of SCOTT PILGRIM and SECONDS!" Collects SNOTGIRL #6-10. Snotgirl Volume 3: Is This Real Life?

The biggest fashion disaster in comics is back! Fashion blogger Lottie Person just wants to live up to her flawless online persona ― but why is real life so much harder? Collects SNOTGIRL 11-15

