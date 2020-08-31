Scott Snyder Teases New Comics With Francis Manapul and Jock

Comic book cover artists Jock, Francis Manapul and BossLogic are providing limited edition prints for Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel's Nocterra Collector's Edition, which is currently topping $150,000 on Kickstarter. The three are below, respectively. But Snyder also teased more comic book work to come with him, Jock and Manapul…

The prints are available now, as part of just announced new tiers:

$40: Unsigned Softcover +1 Print *

$55: Unsigned Softcover +2 Prints *

$70: Unsigned Softcover + All 3 Prints *

$60: Signed Hardcover +1 Print *

$75: Signed Hardcover +2 Prints *

$90: Signed Hardcover + All 3 Prints *

$85: Unsigned Softcover + Signed Hardcover +1 Print *

$100: Unsigned Softcover + Signed Hardcover +2 Prints *

$115: Unsigned Softcover + Signed Hardcover + All 3 Prints *

$105: 2 Signed Hardcovers +1 Print *

$120: 2 Signed Hardcovers +2 Prints *

$135: 2 Signed Hardcovers + All 3 Prints *

Backers can request their choice of print when they send out Backer Surveys.

Snyder also teased more regarding his new publishing studio Best Jackett Press. that "I've been teasing a top secret collaboration with Francis Manapul for a while and that will be released through Best Jackett. And there's a new Best Jackett book with Jock in addition to more Wytches stories coming up, so this is a fun way to bring two Best Jackett collaborators, and friends, into the Kickstarter campaign."

In NOCTERRA, you can still feel the sun's warmth – it must be there – but for some reason, light no longer reaches the earth. There's only darkness. But this new darkness, there's something strange about it, something terrifying. Because anything – or anyone – that stays in it too long starts to change… Starting at 72 pages, NOCTERRA COLLECTOR'S EDITION is a one-of-a-kind reading experience, with Scott Snyder's script displayed alongside Tony S. Daniel's linework to provide a rare look at the process of making comics. NOCTERRA COLLECTOR'S EDITION will be released to backers ahead of Image Comics' release of issue 1 this winter and will mark the first time that one of Snyder's scripts has been published in its entirety. NOCTERRA takes place ten years after the world is plunged into an everlasting night that turns all living creatures into monstrous "shades." Enter Valentina "Val" Riggs, a skilled "ferryman" who transports people and goods along deadly unlit roads with her heavily illuminated eighteen-wheeler. When an old man promising sanctuary offers Val a job to drive him and his granddaughter up through the Rocky Mountains, she takes it, hoping there might be some truth to his claim. What she finds in the end, though, is something much more horrifying than any shade…