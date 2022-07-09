Scout Comics Promotes And Hires Staff Members

Scout Comics has announced a number of new hires and promotions as it heads into San Diego Comic-Con season. Bleeding Cool has been running a number of behind-the-scenes stories on Scout Comics of late, and we are welcome to hear more. The company has been split into different imprints that seem to operate autonomously, which has led to differing policies across the line, which has caused some upset amongst some. But for now:

Richard Rivera, writer of Stabbity Bunny and publisher of Scout Comics Scoot imprint, is now also Scout Comics Co-Publisher along with existing Co-Publisher Charlie Stickney.

Marcus Guillory, graphic designer with years of experience working in the real estate, education, and small business sectors, a former U.S. Marine and two-time graduate of the Art Institute, has been named as Scout's new Head of Design.

Nicole D'Andria, webcomic editor for Tapas Media and light novel editor for J-Media is now Scout's new Digital Content Director, as well as working as an editor for multiple Scout titles. She has also been a writer for Comic Frontline and Screen Rant and adapted the TV show Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, and Peter David's novel Artful, to the comic book format.

Ambrosha Koepp and Joey Galvez are Scout's new Social Media Coordinators. Joey is the Founder & CEO of The Geek Collective, a marketing agency geared towards comic book public relations. Joey is also the Senior Network Development Officer at Age of Radio, where he scouts podcasts and elevates brand consistency through organic growth. Additionally, Joey Is the founder and host of The House of Indie. Joey and Ambrosha co-created Wednesday Warriors Live, a streaming geek culture talk show. Ambrosha is a teacher and the host of the podcast Comic Book History Lessons.

Nate Johnson is Scout's new Marketing Coordinator. With a background in art, marketing, branding, and web design, Nate is a seasoned graphic designer and brand developer. In the last few years, Nate has assisted members in the comic community and industry leaders like ComicTom101, Bad Idea, and various comic shops to grow their customers, viewers, and readers. Nate also brings his talents as a variant cover artist, most recently having been featured on several Scoot titles.

Married couple Kathy Thomas and Trevor Thomas have been named as Scout Headquarters Manager and Headquarters Operations Manager, respectively. They are in charge of all daily operations at Scout HQ, as well as merchandise creation for the website, customer service, quality control, and inventory management, among many other tasks.