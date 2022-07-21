SDCC Attendees Get DC Universe Infinite App For $50, Here's The Code

If you use the QR Code on the Jim Lee-designed DC Comics bags for San Diego Comic-Con, you get a special code that lets you get a year of the DC Universe Unlimited streaming app for digital DC Comics, both previously published and exclusive to the app. But if you can't get to San Diego Comic-Con that's okay. Bleeding Cool can share the promo code, SDCC22QR. Easy. That's 33% off the usual $75 annual free, and doesn't just apply to new customers., Existing customers can get the saving too.

There is also an additional 20% off items in the DC Shop with the code DCEVENT722 for DC merchandise

There's also something involving an NFT trading card competition that can be found at the Hro Booth #4014, as DC Comics doesn't have a booth this year. But you can enter the competition online here

Now is your chance to Unlock the DC Multiverse by exploring the iconic events that shaped it. Relive decades of groundbreaking stories in this Limited Edition set of 18 cards only available in 32,700 5-card packs, never to be reproduced! Get closer to your favorite Super Heroes and Supervillains to collect amazing artwork illustrating defining moments in DC Comics history – from Crisis On Infinite Earths to DC Rebirth. Enter below for your chance to win the Complete Set of this 18-card Limited Edition Events Collection that will be on display at Comic-Con San Diego 2022! Only one grand prize will be awarded. Sweepstakes close July 31st, 2022.

And even a chance to get your DC Comics cosplay onto the official DC cosplay gallery.

Services will vary according to location, of course, the DC Universe App is only available in a few territories, and the DC Shop operating in even fewer places. Still for those who can access it, I have just saved you the cost of a flight to San Diego – I hear they are charging four figures for the hotel rooms right now…