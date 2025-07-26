Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged:

SDCC: The Redemption of Superboy Prime is still in play, from the San Diego Comic-Con Metropolis And Beyond Panel (Spoilers)

The most recent issue of Superman #28 (Spoilers) reintroduced Superboy Prime to the DC Universe. From a parallel Earth like our own called Earth-Prime, devoid of any superhumans, where Superman and the other comic superheroes were fictional characters, the 15-year-old DC fanboy Clark Kent finds himself established as an actual alternate version of Superboy and developing real Kryptonian powers. Surviving the Crisis, trapped in another dimension, he became psychotic. Escaping into the mainstream DC Universe, he changed reality, including the resurrection of Jason Todd, different incarnations of the Legion of Super-Heroes, Hawkman and Hawkgirl, rebooted the Doom Patrol and the Metal Men, before joining the Justice League in facing down the Batman Who Laughs and returning to his own reality. This is the happy ending he got back then. No longer a reality destroying monster, and welcomed by his own folks. A happy ending.

But now Superboy-Prime is back, revealed to have been transported to a pocket universe created by the Time Trapper rather than Earth-Prime. And now Superman and the Time Trapper are enlisting Superboy-Prime to battle the Legion of Super-Heroes of the Absolute Universe. And there's an event coming…

Talking about killing… has his redemption been done away with? At San Diego Comic-Con, at the DC Metropolis & Beyondpanel, Superman writer Joshua Williamson insisted that Superboy Prime's return will see him retain his redemption and will prove to Superman that he can still be a force for good, and will be an important part of the coming event. Williamson also teased that Lara-El, Superman's mother, will also play a major role, courtesy of her backstory as a Kryptonian historian in the upcoming Omega Special…

And hey! Every attendee of the panel gets a free Krypto pin!

DC Comics: Metropolis and Beyond

Saturday July 26, 2025 11:15am – 12:15pm PT

Room 6DE

A legion of celebrated DC comic book creators discuss Superman, DC's comics, and more. Moderated by DC group editor Paul Kaminski.

