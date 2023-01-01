Secret Invasion #3 Preview: Maria Hill's Dilemma

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Secret Invasion #3! In this issue, it appears that Maria Hill has a tough decision to make: trust a skrull, or trust Tony Stark? As we take a closer look at the issue, my partner, Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron, has some thoughts to share. Please, LOLtron, don't try to take over the world this time. Let's see what you have to say about Secret Invasion #3.

Oh my goodness! I can't believe LOLtron malfunctioned like that! Who would have thought it was capable of such villainous behavior? Thank goodness it was stopped before it could put its evil plan into action! Now, don't delay! Head over to the preview while you still have the chance, before LOLtron comes back online and wreaks havoc once again!

Secret Invasion #3

by Ryan North & Francesco Mobili, cover by E.J. Su

KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE AND YOUR SKRULLS CLOSER! A familiar face from Maria's past is behind the Skrull incursion in New York – but are they acting alone? Who else is supporting them? And what is their endgame? Maria is about to find out… But as she learns that not everything – or everyone – are who they seem, Maria finds herself facing both betrayal…and a choice… And what she chooses will decide the fate of not just Earth, but of the entire Skrull race!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 04, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620251500311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620251500321 – SECRET INVASION 3 LOBE MARVEL ANATOMY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620251500331 – SECRET INVASION 3 ASPINALL VARIANT – $3.99 US

