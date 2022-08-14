Secret Wars #1, #3, #4 and #6, at Auction For $216 So Far

The recent announcement from Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con Hall H for an Avengers: Secret Wars movie has put a fire under back issues for both Marvel Secret Wars series. And Heritage Art Auctions has a listing for CGC slabbed copies of issues Secret Wars #1, 4, 5 and 6, currently with bids totalling $216 for all four.

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #1 and 4-6 Group (Marvel, 1984).Includes #1 (NM 9.4), 4 (NM 9.4), 5 (NM+ 9.6), and 6 (NM+ 9.6). Mike Zeck and Bob Layton covers and art. Overstreet NM- 2022 value for group = $115.

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars by Jim Shooter, Mike Zeck and Bob Layton. was published in 1984 and tied-in with a toy line from Mattel. It began the event comic publishing plan which has become more and more popular over the years. It saw a cosmic entity, the Beyonder gather a group of both heroes and supervillains from Earth to battle each other on a patchwork planet, alongside Galactus. The cast included Captain America, Captain Marvel, Hawkeye, Iron Man, the She-Hulk, Thor, the Wasp, the Hulk, Human Torch, Mister Fantastic, the Thing, Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, Colossus, Cyclops, Nightcrawler, Professor X, Rogue, Storm, Wolverine, Lockheed, Magneto. the Absorbing Man, Doctor Doom, Doctor Octopus, the Enchantress, Kang the Conqueror, Klaw, the Lizard, the Molecule Man, Titania, Ultron, Volcana and the Wrecking Crew. The series introduced Spider-Man's black costume, split up Colossus and Kitty Pryde, left the Thing on the Battleworld as he was now able to transform back to Ben Grimm's human form, replaced by She-Hulk in the Fantastic Four, and powered up Molecule Man into a much greater threat. It was followed by Secret Wars II as a linewide crossover event when the Beyonder visited Earth.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Marvel Studios announced Avengers: Secret Wars, was scheduled to be released on the 7th of November, 2025.

