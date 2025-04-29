Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Secrets That Gwen Stacy Knows In Ultimate Spider-Man #16 (Spoilers)

Tomorrow's Ultimate Spider-Man #16 from Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto digs into the history of Ultimate Gwen Stacy, and makes a bit of a diversion. Because she has been harbouring quite the secret. No longer just the wife of Harry Osborn and CEO of the North American Union corporation, Oscorp Industries, and funder of Ben Parker and J Jonah Jameson's journalistic enterprise, The Paper. Not even the keeper of Peter Parker's Spider-Man secret. She has her own history that is about to blow things up.

It turns out that she has a legacy of her own. Part of a very special Illuminati of conspiracy theorists and cultists. One that reveals a conspiracy at the heart of the Ultimate Universe and makes things all a bit meta.

Her family know that their universe was diverted from its original course of continuity by the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker. And with Ultimate Brother Voodoo working this all out, and writing it down as magical lore… by way of hard science. And you know what else?

Robes, lots of robes. And discovering the reality of The Maker, his Latverian self-imposed prison and the real-time events playing out in the Ultimate Universe. It turns out that she has been using her position within Stane/Stark Industries, who were part of The Maker's original plans and division of the world, to confirm the conspiracies with some actual facts…

What this means for Gwen Stacy may be the most shocking thing of all… tune in later. Maybe when I am watching Thunderbolts*… Ultimate Spider-Man #16 from Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto is published tomorrow by Marvel Comics. And Ultimate Gwen Stacy will never be the same again, folks.

