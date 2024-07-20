Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: October 2024, rick and morty, sectaurs

Sectaurs, Skin Police, Rick & Morty in Oni Press October 2024 Solicits

Sectaurs, Skin Police, EC Comics, ODB, Adventure Time and Rick & Morty in Oni Press' October 2024 solicits and solicitations

Oni Press October 2024 solicits and solicitations include Skin Police #1 (of 4), Epitaphs from the Abyss #4 (of 5), Cruel Universe #3 (of 5), Sectaurs #1 (of 3), Dwellings: All Hallows' Eve Special #1, Rick and Morty: Finals Week– Old Man Morty #1, Rick and Morty: Youth in Rickvolt #3 (of 4), The Autumn Kingdom #2 (of 4), Sesame Street #3 (of 4), Crystal Cadets HC, Adventure Time Compendium Vol. 1 SC, Adventure time Compendium Vol. 1 Direct Market Exclusive HC, The Night Mother Vol. 1 SC, Covenant Vol.2 SC, Invasive SC, Hobtown Mystery Stories Vol. 2: The Cursed Hermit SC, Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters: The Complete Collection, ODB: Oddities, Discord and B-Sides– Lyrical Ruckus in the City SC.

SKIN POLICE #1 (of 4)

WRITER JORDAN THOMAS

ARTIST DANIEL GETE

COVER A DANIEL GETE & JASON WORDIE

COVER B NICK PITARRA

VARIANT (1:10) ADAM POLLINA & ULISES ARREOLA

PULP AGE VARIANT COVER (1:20) SHAKY KANE

B&W VARIANT (1:50) NICK PITARRA

From writer Jordan Thomas (The Man from Maybe) and artist Daniel Gete (Über) comes a sci-fi/action spectacle that will force you to trust no one . . .

In the year 2142, fertility levels around the globe plummeted, and a black market for illegal clone babies emerged. Millions of parents used their own genetic material to welcome these new children, only realizing the horrific consequences far too late. At some point in their life cycle, three in four of these genetic duplicates transform into psychologically unstable killing machines known as "Dupes." Fortunately, the United Nations of Europe has decided to take an active role in containing the growing threat. Their specialized task force has taken up the unenviable task of hunting Dupes before their violence can spread. To the government, they're the Duplicate Identification and Capture Division. To everyone else, they're the "Skin Police." The worst part of the job? It's always the one you least suspect

ON SALE OCTOBER 2nd, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FCIOD: 8/29/2024

FOC: 9/9/2024

EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #4 (of 5)

WRITERS J. HOLTHAM, AMY ROY & JAY STEPHENS

ARTISTS RAÚL ALLÉN, DAVID LAPHAM & CLAIRE ROECOVER A LEE BERMEJO

COVER B JAMES STOKOE

HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) JAMES STOKOE

ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT (1:50) RIAN HUGHES

IF EVERY TOMBSTONE TELLS A TALE . . . YOU'RE IN LUCK, BECAUSE THIS GRAVEYARD IS FULL OF THEM!

You know the drill, comic guys and gals . . . so let's VROOM, VROOM! Fueled by the vengeful spirit of the legendary EC Comics, we proudly present all-new tales of the macabre and merciless from some of the top talents with a penchant for dragging you down to the bottom stair of despair!

This month: Live hard, die fast creators J. Holtham and Raúl Allén, Amy Roy and Claire Roe, and Jay Stephens and David Lapham welcome you in the cold grasp of the ABYSS—there's no need to RSVP, and time shares are available!

ON SALE OCTOBER 16th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC IOD: 8/29/2024

FOC: 9/23/2024

CRUEL UNIVERSE #3 (of 5)

WRITERS CULLEN BUNN, J. HOLTHAM & ZAC THOMPSON

ARTISTS KANO, DAN MCDAID & DAVÍD RUBIN

COVER A GREG SMALLWOOD

COVER B DAVE JOHNSON

HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) DAVE JOHNSON

ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT (1:50) RIAN HUGHES

Once you were an innocent child, beloved by your parents and esteemed by your peers. You built a career and a family, and even found time for your poetry. But none of that matters now. Your sun has just gone supernova and reduced your world to a glowing cinder. So pretty. So red. 'Twas a sight while it lasted. Over now. BUT AT LEAST WE GET TO KEEP THIS COMIC AS A SOUVENIR!

This month in the world's most existentially devastating comic magazine: The otherworldly talents of Cullen Bunn and David Rubín, J. Holtham and Kano, and Zac Thomson and Dan McDaid begin a manned expedition to the extremes of human existence and imagine the terrifying possibilities of what to expect when the best of intentions meet the cold, hard reality of our worst instincts. For the discerning reader that demands science fiction that stings, we give you CRUEL UNIVERSE! ON SALE OCTOBER 2nd, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC IOD: 8/29/2024 FOC: 9/9/2024

SECTAUR #1 (of 3)

WRITER DENNIS CULVER

ARTIST RAMON BACHS

COVER A DUSTIN WEAVER

COVER B ADAM POLLINA & ULISES ARREOLA

COVER C FRANCIS PORTELA & LEONARDO PACIAROTTI

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) DUSTIN WEAVER

VARIANT COVER (1:20) RAMON BACHS

HOMAGE VARIANT (1:50) A.J. JOTHIKUMAR & ANDREW DALHOUSE

BLANK COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

In the farthest reaches of the NACELLEVERSE, writer Dennis Culver (Justice League Incarnate) and dazzling artist Ramon Bachs (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters) transport you to the world of the SECTAURS: WARRIORS OF SYMBION!

Millenia past, on the distant planet Symbion, a genetic experiment failed, and evolution took a strange turn. The result of this cataclysm? A world where insects can grow to monstrous proportions, and whose inhabitants have taken on the weird and wondrous characteristics of insects themselves! Telepathically bonded in battle, Sectaurs warriors unite with their insect companions in the ultimate fight for survival!

Return to the fantastic alien realm of Symbion as the heroes of this classic '80s toy line return to forge their legend anew in an all-new series from Oni Press and the Nacelle Company!

ON SALE OCTOBER 23rd, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FCIOC: 8/29/2024

FOC: 9/30/2024

DWELLINGS: ALL HALLOWS' EVE SPECIAL #1

WRITER/ARTISTJAY STEPHENS

COVER A JAY STEPHENS

COVER B KATIE SKELLY

SKELETAL VARIANT (1:10) JAY STEPHENS

WELCOME BACK TO ELWICH, THE TOWN WHERE EVERY PIECE OF CANDY IS JUST A RAZOR BLADE WAITING TO BE REVEALED!

This Halloween, return to the terrifyingly tranquil streets that Dwellings calls home—as seen through the eyes of visitor Wolfgang LeGant! But Wolfgang is no ordinary tourist: He's convinced he's actually a seasoned vampire hunter, and this delusion has drawn him to Elwich to drive a stake through the once-unassuming town's thriving "Saguinarian" goth subculture. But when Wolfgang meets Emmaline Momenta, a young woman similarly possessed by the idea that she's a real vampire, irrational faith may be the only thing capable of stopping a mass murder in the making . . .

TRICK OR TREAT! LIVE OR DIE! Emmy Award–winning, Eisner Award–nominated comics master Jay Stephens (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss) captures the Halloween spirit in all of its blood-spattered, candy-colored glory in the first-ever standalone, double-sized Dwellings special . . . before the series makes its much-demanded return in 2025!

ON SALE OCTOBER 9th | $5.99 | 40 PGS | FC IOC: 8/29/2024 FOC: 9/16/2024

RICK AND MORTY: FINALS WEEK– OLD MAN MORTY #1

WRITER ALEX FIRER

ARTIST FRED C. STRESING

COVER A FRED C. STRESING

COVER B JULIETA COLÁS

INTERLOCKING VARIANT (1:10) MARC ELLERBY

It's the FINAL DAY of FINALS WEEK! Does the survival of the Omniverse ride on a passing grade? Only OLD MAN MORTY knows!

Morty is at his wits' end. He's failed his last four exams and is desperate for a miracle. As he begs Rick for help, they're paid an unexpected visit by . . . MORTY?! No, OLD MAN MORTY, who takes his younger self on a journey, much to Rick's chagrin, as something just doesn't feel right…

The final chapter of the sad, hilarious Finals Week saga, written by Rick's New Hat scribe Alex Firer, and drawn by Rick and Morty veteran Fred C. Stresing. This tale promises to entertain, if not inspire you to make better choices in your life!

ON SALE OCTOBER 30th, 2024 | $5.99 | 40 pgs. | FC IOD: 8/29/2024 FOC: 10/30/2024

RICK AND MORTY: YOUTH IN RICKVOLT #3 (of 4)

WRITER MICHAEL MORECI

ARTIST TONY GREGORI

COVER A TONY GREGORI

COVER B NICO HITORI DE

VARIANT COVER (1:10) WARREN WUCINICH

Up the resistance! The revolutionary new series from Michael Moreci (Barbaric, Wasted Space) and Tony Gregori (The Worst Dudes, TMNT) continues!

After Morty, Summer, and Jerry inadvertently wind up in the Revolution World, they are quickly confronted by Revolution Summer and her band of rebels. There they are presented with an ultimatum: join the cause or suffer the consequences! Meanwhile, underneath the watchful glass eye of Revolution Morty, Rick and Beth must survive a death run into the heart of the Urban World, where they'll unlock the key to this whole stupid rebellion . . . and discover a squishy, bulging horror that threatens the very brains of our heroes!

ON SALE OCTOBER 16th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC IOC: 8/29/2024 FOC: 9/23/2024

THE AUTUMN KINGDOM #2 (of 4)

WRITER CULLEN BUNN

ARTIST CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

COVER A CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

COVER B CLARA MEATH WITH FRANCESCO SEGALA

VARIANT COVER (1:10) ADAM GORHAM WITH FRANCESCO SEGALA

The deadly dark fairy tale from masters of folk-horror Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, Invasive) and Christopher Mitten (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.) writes a frightful new chapter.

Sisters Sommer and Winter are shaken and bewildered in the wake of a goblin horde smashing apart their family's vacation cabin and absconding into the night with their parents. But the mysterious, jagged, hulking sword they stumbled on as they fled into the forest offers the young girls surprising strength, agility, and a vicious means to fight back. When they seek shelter with an old couple in the woods, they learn the truth behind the monsters, the fairies, the withering realm known as the Autumn Kingdom, and the deadly sacrifice it requires . . .

ON SALE OCTOBER 9th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FCIOC: 8/29/2024

FOC: 9/16/2024

SESAME STREET #3 (OF 4)

WRITER MARY KENNEY

ARTIST ALISON ACTON

COVER A ALISON ACTON

COVER B ERIN HUNTING

COLORING BOOK VARIANT ALISON ACTON

VARIANT (1:10) JUSTASUTA

Cookie Monster is excited to host a dinner party for his friends! He needs to set the table, make name cards, and . . . what is he forgetting? Oh no—baking the cookies! What is a Cookie Monster dinner party without cookies?

ON SALE OCTOBER 23rd, 2024 | $3.99 | 24 pgs. | FCIOC: 8/29/2024

FOC: 9/30/2024

CRYSTAL CADETS HC

WRITER ANNE TOOLE

ARTIST/COVER K. O'NEILL

From globally renowned Eisner and Harvey Award–winning creator K. O'Neill (The Tea Dragon Society) and writer Anne Toole (Horizon Zero Dawn) comes a beautifully remastered edition of O'Neill's print debut for the first time in hardcover!

Zoe is a shy girl struggling to fit in at her new school when she finds a mysterious gem left to her by her birth mother. All of a sudden, darkness-spewing dragons are chasing her down in the schoolyard, and a squad of crystal-wielding girls is there to save her! Welcome to the Crystal Cadets, Zoe—you're now the Diamond Cadet! Join Ruby Cadet Jasmine, Emerald Cadet Gwen, Garnet Cadet Olivia, Pearl Cadet Liz, and Sapphire Cadet Milena as a member of the toughest, smartest, and best-dressed team of evil-fighting girls in the world!

From Anne Toole (Horizon Zero Dawn, The Lizzie Bennet Diaries) and award-winning artist K. O'Neill (Tea Dragon Society, Dewdrop, Aquicorn Cove, Princess Princess Ever After) comes Crystal Cadets, now in hardcover!

ON SALE OCTOBER 9th, 2024 | $19.99 | 128 pgs. | FCIOD: 8/29/2024

FOC: 9/16/2024

ADVENTURE TIME COMPENDIUM VOL. 1

WRITER RYAN NORTH

ARTISTS SHELLI PAROLINE & BRADEN LAMB, MIKE HOLMES, JIM RUGG, AND OTHERS

COVER CHRIS HOUGHTON

C'mon, grab your friends and head to distant lands in this first-of-its-kind complete collection of award-winning writer Ryan North's run on the beloved Adventure Time comics!

It's the mathematical and radical adventures of Finn and Jake as they team up with some of Ooo's most memorable residents to do what they do best—PUNCH THINGS! Er, we mean ADVENTURE! Whether it's defeating the Lich, inventing time travel, or stopping the flipping robot apocalypse, Finn and Jake—along with Princess Bubblegum, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Ice King, Lumpy Space Princess, BMO, and more—are gonna make it a totally algebraic good time!

Discover all these tales and more in the first definitive Adventure Time compendium, collecting the landmark run (issues #1–35) from multiple Eisner Award winner Ryan North (Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) with contributions from acclaimed artists Shelli Paroline & Braden Lamb (Midas), Mike Holmes (Wings of Fire), Jim Rugg (Street Angel), and many more!

ON SALE OCTOBER 16th, 2024 | $49.99 | 688 pgs. | FCIOD: 8/29/2024

FOC: 9/23/2024

ADVENTURE TIME COMPENDIUM VOL. 1 DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE HC

WRITER RYAN NORTH

ARTISTS SHELLI PAROLINE & BRADEN LAMB, MIKE HOLMES, JIM RUGG, AND OTHERS

COVER SHELLI PAROLINE & BRADEN LAMB

Adventure Time returns to comic shops! Exclusive to the direct market, this deluxe hardcover edition of the first compendium collects issues #1–35 of the original Adventure Time series written by Ryan North, with art by a veritable who's who of cartoonists. Return to the land of Ooo with Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, and all of your friends in this beautiful edition of the classic stories!

It's the mathematical and radical adventures of Finn and Jake as they team up with some of Ooo's most memorable residents to do what they do best—PUNCH THINGS! Er, we mean ADVENTURE! Whether it's defeating the Lich, inventing time travel, or stopping the flipping robot apocalypse, Finn and Jake—along with Princess Bubblegum, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Ice King, Lumpy Space Princess, BMO, and more—are gonna make it a totally algebraic good time!

Discover all these tales and more in the first definitive Adventure Time compendium, collecting the landmark run (issues #1–35) from multiple Eisner Award winner Ryan North (Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) with contributions from acclaimed artists Shelli Paroline & Braden Lamb (Midas), Mike Holmes (Wings of Fire), Jim Rugg (Street Angel), and many more!

ON SALE OCTOBER 16th, 2024 | $75.00 | 688 pgs. | FC IOD: 8/29/2024

FOC: 9/23/2024



THE NIGHT MOTHER VOL. 1 SC

WRITER JEREMY LAMBERT

ARTIST/COVER ALEXA SHARPE

Endless night befalls a sleepy seaside town, leaving it to young Madeline Tock to save her community from a threat known only as the Night Mother . . .

The moon is stuck like a broken clock in the midnight sky, the sun a distant memory. No one in this quiet seaside town can remember how long this unnatural darkness has lasted. No one, that is, except for the curious girl who lives in the graveyard, caring for the dead: twelve-year-old Madeline Tock. In gratitude, the departed whisper their worries to her, sounding just like her overprotective but loving father: beware this endless night and she who causes it.

Because there's someone else who can hear the whispers, too . . . someone whose gown is a map of the cosmos, hair a tangled constellation, eyes like the lights of faraway stars. The Night Mother. Her elemental duty is to gather the souls of the dead in her lantern, then send them to their eternal rest as beautiful moonlight. But when her hunger for power drives her to take souls from the living, Madeline bravely stands up to defend her town and those she loves. Can Madeline help bring back the sun, or will she be lured by the starry promises of this mysterious woman?

Written by Jeremy Lambert (Doom Patrol, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Goosebumps) and richly illustrated by Alexa Sharpe (Lumberjanes, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Uncanny Magazine), The Night Mother is a lush gothic tale perfect for readers of all ages who relish in the wonder of the night sky.

ON SALE OCTOBER 9th, 2024 | $14.99 | 88 pgs. | FC

IOD: 8/29/2024

FOC: 9/16/2024



COVENANT VOL. 2 SC

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER LYSANDRA VUONG

The battle between Heaven and Hell rages on—with Ezra and Sunny caught in the middle! From acclaimed creator LySandra Vuong comes the second volume of the supernatural webcomic that explores a slow-burn queer romance, religious faith, the weight of destiny, and what it means to be good in a world plagued by demons.

In a world where priests are decked out in holy tattoos and brandish machine guns in the face of demons, Sunny Nguyen is an outlier—a seemingly normal human who is a mysterious demon magnet. Ezra, an exorcist struggling with his own faith in God, has been tasked by the Archangel Gabriel to protect Sunny—but that might be easier said than done.

As Ezra and the rest of those on his team find themselves facing increasingly violent—and increasingly powerful—forces, the mystery of why these demons want to capture Sunny continues to unfold, and Ezra finds himself drawn to his surly classmate-turned-charge. With their friendship growing and danger mounting, can Ezra's faith withstand the onslaught? And more importantly—will Sunny survive it?

This volume collects episodes 19–36 of the hit Webtoon series Covenant!

ON SALE OCTOBER 30th, 2024 | $24.99 | 248 pgs. | FC IOD: 8/29/2024

FOC: 10/7/2024



INVASIVE SC

WRITER CULLENN BUNN

ARTISTS JESÚS HERVÁS AND FEDERICO SABBATINICOVER JESÚS HERVÁS

Beyond excess, beyond ethics, beyond science. . . . Enter a terrifying new experiment in pain from Eisner Award nominee Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun, Basilisk), 2023 Reuben Award Finalist illustrator Jesús Hervás (The Empty Man) and Federico Sabbatini (Moon Knight)!

Dr. Carrie Reynolds was a veteran trauma surgeon with a godlike mastery of muscle and bone. But when her daughter—a recovering plastic surgery addict—suddenly disappears and reemerges in a catatonic state, her vocal cords removed, Carrie learns she's just the latest in a series of victims scarred by a battery of brazenly cruel medical procedures that have baffled police and left an alarming number of once-ordinary citizens maimed, mutilated, or dead on arrival. She teams with disgraced detective Vic Hudgens in her descent into the dark truth, and madness, of the attacks. Collecting Invasive #1-4.

ON SALE OCTOBER 23rd, 2024 | $17.99 | 128 pgs. | FC IOD: 8/29/2024

FOC: 9/30/2024



HOBTOWN MYSTERY STORIES VOL. 2: THE CURSED HERMIT SC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITER KRIS BERTIN

ARTIST/COVER ALEXANDER FORBES

Welcome back to Hobtown, the charming but bleak rural village whose placid exterior belies the surreal underbelly teeming below. . . . The second must-read volume of the page-turning series that the New York Times calls "forceful and haunting" starts here in its fully colored edition from creators Kris Bertin and Alexander Forbes!

Intrepid young investigators Brennan and Pauline are excited for Christmas break, until they're sent to an extra-credit boarding school called Knotty Pines. After attending their first classes, however, they grow suspicious of the unusually strict headmaster and headmistress, who seem to be controlling their students and transforming them into boneheads and bullies.

On their final night at Knotty Pines, the students are paired up to pledge eternal allegiance to the long-dead Lord Hobb―and to each other―in unholy matrimony! Isolated from their fellow sleuths, Brennan and Pauline forge new alliances to lift a curse that has plagued the good people of Hobtown for centuries.

ON SALE NOVEMBER 13th, 2024 | $24.99 | 208 pgs. | FC IOD: 8/29/2024

FOC: 10/21/2024



JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION SC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITERS CHRIS SAMNEE & LAURA SAMNEE

ARTIST/COVER CHRIS SAMNEE

Jonna and Rainbow are sisters, but that doesn't mean they're all that similar: Rainbow's the bookish one, Jonna's the whirlwind. Jonna's also incredibly strong and nearly invulnerable—which will come in handy as they search the ruined, monster-infested wasteland that was once their home looking for their missing father . . . and maybe even save the world!

Collects issues #1–12 of the Ringo Award–winning epic by co-writer/artist Chris Samnee (Daredevil, Black Widow), co-writer Laura Samnee, colorist Matthew Wilson (Eternals), and letterer Crank! (Rick and Morty).

ON SALE NOVEMBER 6th, 2024 | $34.99 | 320 pgs. | FCIOD: 8/29/2024

FOC: 10/14/2024



ODB: ODDITIES, DISCORD, AND B-SIDES– LYRICAL RUCKUS IN THE CITY SCADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITERS REGINE SAWYER, JASON PIERRE, IKE REED & DAVID GORDEN, CHRIS ROBINSON & TROY-JEFFREY ALLENARTISTS DAVID BRAME, DOJO GUBSER, MAAN HOUSE, CHRIS GOODING & MIKE JCCOVER ARTIST PARIS ALLEYNE

From an all-star cast of creative talents comes a volatile, genre-defying homage to hip-hop icon Ol' Dirty Bastard that reimagines New York City's Five Boroughs through the eyes of the maverick MC and Wu-Tang Clan co-founder.

In a fractured New York City, an elemental impact event has caused different versions of the city's most infamous neighborhoods from across the multiverse to converge together into a single reality. Spectral apparitions now haunt the streets of Queens. In the Lower East Side, a rogue artificial intelligence has seized the streets. A hundred blocks north, time travelers are throwing a block party in Harlem. And that's only the beginning. . . . Our guide through this splintered mutation of New York's past, present, and future is none other than Ol' Dirty Bastard himself. Follow him as he leads us through odd, urgent, and powerful tales that cast freedom and oppression, wealth and poverty, love and loss, and even life or death like so many dice in a cosmic game of chance.

Created in partnership with Four Screens and officially authorized by the Ol' Dirty Bastard estate, this taut and turbulent graphic novel features contributions from an epic cast every bit as sprawling as the city within: Troy-Jeffrey Allen (Chuck D's Apocalypse 91: Revolution Never Sleeps), Paris Alleyne (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), David Brame (MediSIN), Dojo Gubser (Rot8ion), Jay Hero (Green Lantern), Maan House (Bloodborne), Mike Del Mundo (Avengers), Jason Pierre (CW's In the Dark), Ike Reed & David Gorden (Rampage Jackson's Big Brawl), Chris Robinson (Vince Staples's Limbo Beach), Regine Sawyer (Dark Nights: Death Metal—The Last 52), Damion Scott (Batgirl), Felipe Sobreiro ("Weird Al" Yankovic's The Illustrated Al), Ron Wimberly (Prince of Cats), and more.

ON SALE NOVEMBER 6th, 2024 | $24.99 | 104 pgs. | FCIOD: 8/29/2024

FOC: 10/14/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!